Elon Musk’s X platform is gradually introducing the ability to make audio and video calls for users who do not have a paid subscription. This is reported by Engadget with reference to the company’s engineer Enrique Barragan.

Also, according to him, people will now be able to receive calls from all users of the app if they want to.

Elon Musk announced the calls on the platform last spring. According to him, the company has been working on a new voice and video chat feature that will work similarly to FaceTime.

Last October, the audio and video calling feature of the social network was launched for iOS users. And this January, the X platform began to introduce the ability to make audio and video calls for Android users.

At first, anyone could receive a call on the platform, but only paid users could make them. However, in late January, Elon Musk said that X would make audio and video calls available to everyone as soon as the company was confident in their reliability.

Now, the official support page for the feature in X says that all accounts can make and receive calls, although the parties must have at least one direct message contact.