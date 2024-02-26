Warner Bros. Discovery reported in its financial report that the results of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League did not meet expectations, writes PCGamer.

The exact figures for sales and players on all platforms are not disclosed, but on Steam, the game currently has the highest peak activity of just over 900 players per day.

Warner Bros. compares the results for February 2024 with 2023, when the incredibly successful Hogwarts Legacy was released, which became the best-selling game of the past year.

“We are lapping the release of Hogwarts Legacy in February last year, which saw the largest portion of its very positive financial impact in the first quarter,” Warner Bros. Discover chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said. “This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key videogame releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1.”

Rocksteady continues to work on the game’s development and plans the first update for March, which will add the Joker, new game activities and missions, a location, etc. The company is also planning to add offline mode to the game, but there are no new details about this update yet.