Hogwarts Legacy, the most popular game of 2023, sold a total of 24 million copies, writes Variety. Earlier, the same media reported 22 million copies of the game.

Besides, the article revealed that Warner Bros. is considering adding games to Max subscriptions, but not in the same way as Netflix. This will happen after WB creates a solid foundation for Max.

As for Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software continues to work on the game and should present something new in the summer of 2024 along with exclusive PlayStation 4/5 content that will finally be released on other platforms. We are talking about a separate quest, dungeons, and bonuses for the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest mission.

At the same time, Avalanche Software has not yet announced any paid DLC for Hogwarts Legacy, so perhaps they have moved on to creating a sequel, although there is no confirmation of this yet.