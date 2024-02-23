The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a draft law on a unified roaming system with the European Union. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov.

This is the draft law No. 10265 “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Implementation of European Legislation on Roaming”. It was registered in November last year.

“Ukrainians will be able to avoid paying additional communication fees when traveling for up to four months in Europe, and European travelers will be able to do the same in Ukraine. Ukraine has fulfilled one of the conditions for European integration in the field of electronic communications. We are one step closer to digital visa-free travel with the EU,” explained Mykhailo Fedorov.

Last spring, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced that the EU Council and the European Commission support Ukraine’s accession to free roaming with the EU on a permanent basis.

Last July, the European Union extended free roaming for Ukrainians for a year.