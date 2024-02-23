The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns people against using smartwatches and rings that are claimed to be invasive blood sugar sensors, writes Engadget.

“The FDA has not authorized, cleared, or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure or estimate blood glucose values on its own,” the department says in a statement.

With this in mind, the FDA urges consumers, patients, and caregivers to stay away from such devices.

Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring is not currently possible on any consumer device. However, the emergence of a smartwatch or ring to determine blood sugar levels without damaging the skin would be a major advance in medicine.

As it is known, Apple has been working on a non-invasive approach since about 2010. However, the product is still many years away. Not only the iPhone manufacturer is interested in the development opportunity. Recently, it was reported that Samsung Electronics was interested in this subject.