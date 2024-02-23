Google sold about 10 million Pixel devices in 2023. wrote 9to5Google with a reference to the Nikkei.

The most popular smartphones sold were the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. They accounted for the lion’s share of all the company’s smartphones sold.

Other popular smartphones for the year include the Pixel 6a in the first half of the year and the 7a in the second half. In addition, the Fold and 8 and 8 Pro are also on sale, but the exact figures for these models are unknown.

Earlier, it was also reported that Google plans to launch smartphone production in India, and that the company has a goal of selling another 10 million devices in 2024.

The company is expected to prepare production lines for Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks and start production in April-June.