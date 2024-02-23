Google plans to start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India next quarter. The company has already approached suppliers about this. This was reported by Reuters with reference to Nikkei.

The company is taking these measures as part of its plans to ship 10 million Pixel phones this year.

Last October, Google announced that it will start manufacturing smartphones in India, and its flagship Pixel 8 smartphone will be available there in 2024. That’s because Google is focusing on a key growth market.

Google’s intentions will help the tech giant diversify its supply chain away from China. The company will prepare production lines for Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks and will start production in April-June.

It is not yet known how many devices Google plans to produce in India. It has not yet been announced whether these phones will be sold in the country or exported.

A month ago, it became known that Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones received a new color, features, and a body thermometer.