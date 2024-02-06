Tinder introduces new warnings for users if they are being disrespectful and need to improve their behavior, reports TechCrunch.

Over the coming weeks, the updates will be launched worldwide. They will target the main demographic of the app – users aged 18-25.

According to Tinder, the warnings will fall into three categories: identity, respect, and inclusivity. In particular, they are aimed at combating behavior such as harassment and impersonation.

If a user violates the community rules, the Tinder team sends a message pointing out the inappropriate behavior and giving them a chance to correct their actions. In case of repeated violations, the user’s profile may be deleted.

“Our Community Guidelines form the basis of a respectful ecosystem. These warnings are designed to provide transparency and alert users when they are not engaging in acceptable and respectful behavior,” Nicole Blumenfeld, Tinder VP of Trust & Safety Operations, said in a statement.

Last fall, it became known that Tinder was introducing a new feature that would allow your friends and family to choose a match for you. With the help of Matchmaker, users will be able to invite their loved ones to recommend a potential match.