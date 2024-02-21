SpaceX has established close ties with the US military and intelligence agencies and plans to expand contracts with the government, including the secret Starshield project. This was reported by the Daily Caller with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the media source, Starshield is just one example of the deepening ties between the commercial and government space industries in the United States. Starshield is focused on government customers and avoids publicizing its existence. Last August, it managed to win a Pentagon contract for $70 million to provide communications services.

Another example is a secret $1.8 billion contract that Elon Musk’s SpaceX signed with an unnamed American agency in 2021. According to the publication, the money earned under this contract will become an important source of revenue for SpaceX in the coming years.

The newspaper also cites another example of close cooperation, which it says is also true. This is another secret contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which collects and analyzes satellite data for federal government clients. However, it is unclear what kind of SpaceX technology NRO uses.