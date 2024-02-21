One of Tesla’s engineers who worked on the Cybertruck commented on the situation with rust on cars that have been exposed to rain for a long time, writes Business Insider.

Engineer Wes Morrill explained everything in his post on the X platform. He wrote that the issue was not the stainless steel that was corroding. He attributed the orange spots on the car to surface contamination that can be removed.

Good myth busting. Stainless is reactive and free iron that sits on it will rust. It's surface contamination only and can be cleaned off easily. Bar Keeper's Friend used here works well, citrisurf77 can also loosen the deposit and simply wipe it off. If anything stubborn use a… https://t.co/HD3Xeo0inH — Wes (@wmorrill3) February 16, 2024

He also showed a video by Bearded Tesla Guy as an example of how to properly clean the surface of a car from such stains.

Later, in another post in X, he also wrote that Tesla’s metal has a PREN (resistance to pitting) value higher than SAE 316 stainless steel.

According to Morrill, the base metal from which the Cybertruck is made does not suffer from such problems. Stains appear only on the outer layers.