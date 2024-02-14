Some owners of the Tesla Cybertruck complain that the car starts to rust if it is left in the rain for a long time. At the same time, Elon Musk claimed that the car’s body is made of “ultra-hard stainless steel” and the glass is made of “transparent metal” that is “literally bulletproof.”

According to The Register, a user named Raxar wrote on the forum of Cybertruck owners that he was immediately told that traces of rust appeared on the car in the rain.

“Just picked up my Cybertruck today. The advisor specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out. I know I heard the story of never take out your Delorean in the rain but I just never read anything about rust and Cybertrucks,” the user wrote.

Later, he also shared photos after washing his car after two days of driving in the rain.

Another owner of a Tesla Cybertruck also wrote that the car’s documentation states that it does not have a clear coat, an outer layer of transparent paint that serves as a protective barrier and prevents damage to the colored paint layer.