On February 21 at 16:00 Kyiv time, Nintendo will hold its first Direct Partner Showcase this year, a 25-minute online presentation. This time, the event will be dedicated to games from partners – third-party publishers and developers.

One should expect the same four games from Xbox on other platforms. Insiders report that it should be Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, and Pentiment.

Given the emphasis on third-party developers, Metroid fans (like the author of this post) should not expect Prime 4, which was announced 7 years ago. But we are still waiting.

All the games to be shown at the presentation will be released on Switch in the first half of this year.