Frogwares has launched a sale of its games on Steam. Projects of the Ukrainian studio can be purchased with a discount of up to 92%.

The discounts are valid for all products of the studio, including the latest game released by them – Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. Now you can buy it with a 60% discount – for UAH 364.

Don't miss out on the spine-chilling savings — dive into thrilling adventures and solve mysteries at unbeatable prices during our Steam sale: https://t.co/OycgYSEGHO pic.twitter.com/rpWiP0ob6Q — Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 20, 2024

Other Sherlock Holmes games have even better discounts. Crime and Punishement can be bought for 49 UAH, The Devil’s Daughter – 74 UAH, and Chapter One – 139 UAH. The games can also be purchased as a bundle with all the add-ons for 731 UAH.

In addition to Sherlock games, you can buy other projects of the studio at a discount, such as The Sinking City, an open-world adventure and detective game that draws inspiration from Lovecraft’s work. Currently, it costs 270 UAH.

You can check out all the discounts on Frogwares games and buy them at a great price by searching for the publisher on Steam.