The European market is very fond of station wagons, and the European market is paying attention to electric cars. Combined with each other, we get the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer electric station wagon, which complements the lineup of the Volkswagen ID.7 model!

Changes in the design of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer are expected: an elongated roof, a similarly elongated silver arch line, black roof rails, etc. It is worth noting that the manufacturer declares a rather high PRO equipment level for the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer station wagon, which includes attractive 19-inch wheels and the same roof rails – all of which affects the visual perception of the new model.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The dimensions of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer station wagon are similar to those of the Volkswagen ID.7: 4.96-meter length and 2.97-meter wheelbase. The technical part of the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is also similar to the already known Volkswagen ID.7 electric car: one electric motor (210 kW or 286 hp) and rear-wheel drive, two batteries to choose from (77 or 86 kWh), a range of up to 685 km maximum. In the future, we can expect the appearance of two-engine versions with all-wheel drive.

At least in front, the interior of the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is identical to the ID.7 model: you can see a 15-inch display, a miniature screen of digital instruments, a large center console with niches. A projection HUD display and climate control are already standard equipment, and the introduction of the IDA voice assistant based on artificial intelligence ChatGPT is also promised.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

All the differences of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer are gathered at the rear. For example, there is more space for rear passengers and a panoramic roof with PDLC liquid crystal technology, which allows the roof glass to “darken” when an electric current is passed through it. And finally, it is worth noting the huge trunk with a volume of 605-1714 liters, depending on the folding of the seats and the level of loading.

This is the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer station wagon: roomy, spacious, and electric. It seems to be exactly what many European buyers want.