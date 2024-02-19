Intuitive Machines has shared the first images of its Nova-C (Odysseus) lander against the Earth. The device is on its way to the Moon as part of the IM-1 mission. The company published the stunning images on the X platform.

“The images were captured shortly after separation from SpaceX’s second stage on Intuitive Machines’ first journey to the Moon under NASA’s CLPS initiative,” the company says in a statement.

As a reminder, SpaceX sent a lander built by the private American company Intuitive Machines Inc. to the moon on February 15. It will attempt to land on the south side of the moon on February 22.

This mission is called important not only for the company itself but also for the United States as a whole. That’s because the country hasn’t made a successful lunar landing since 1972.