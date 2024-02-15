SpaceX has sent a lander to the moon, built by the private American company Intuitive Machines Inc, reports Bloomberg.

We are talking about the Nova-C (Odysseus) project vehicle. It will attempt to land on the south side of the Moon on February 22.

The rocket with the module was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida today at about 8 AM Kyiv time.

If successful, Intuitive Machines will receive a title that other companies and non-profit organizations that have attempted to reach the moon in the past years have failed to achieve. Its Nova-C module could become the first private vehicle to land on the Earth’s satellite.

However, this mission is important not only for Intuitive Machines, but also for the United States as a whole, which has not made a successful landing on the Moon since 1972.