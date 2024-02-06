Nintendo has improved its sales forecast for the Switch console in fiscal year 2024, which will end in March. According to Reuters, the company took such actions amid growing expectations for the release of new hardware.

According to Nintendo’s new forecasts, it will sell 15.5 million units of the console this year. Although back in November, it expected to sell 15 million units.

As the Switch approaches its eighth year on the market, expectations are growing that Nintendo will release new hardware this year.

“We want to maintain the momentum of the Switch business,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an earnings briefing.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company sold 13.74 million Switch consoles. This is 8% less than in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Nintendo’s net profit from April to December 2023 reached a record level and amounted to 408 billion yen ($2.74 billion).

Omdia’s Hiroshi Hayase recently announced that Nintendo Switch 2 with an 8-inch LCD screen will be released this year.