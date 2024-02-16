Microsoft has fixed a bug that caused Edge to function incorrectly. The bug allowed the browser to import data and tabs from Chrome without the user’s consent, writes The Verge.

The company addressed this bug in a new update to Microsoft Edge. In this context, the company explained that Edge has a feature that imports data from other browsers every time the Microsoft browser is launched – but it does so with the consent of users.

The company added that this feature might not work correctly. But this situation has already been fixed.

This bug was recently noticed by one of the authors of The Verge. He reported that after one of the Windows updates and a computer restart, Edge automatically launched, and the same tabs were already open in the browser as the author had in Chrome.

Then he also checked the settings in Edge that are responsible for importing tabs and data from other browsers, and this feature was disabled.