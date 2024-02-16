Remedy Entertainment shared the details of Alan Wake 2 sales. As of early February, the game has sold 1.3 million copies.

With this in mind, Alan Wake 2 became Remedy’s fastest-selling game. In the first two months, it sold 50% more copies and three times as many digital copies of Alan Wake 2 as Control in the first four months.

The company also said that since its release in 2019, Control has sold more than 4 million copies and earned about €100 million.

“We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2’s sales. The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well,” commented Remedy CEO Tero Virtala.

The game was released on October 27 last year and received a lot of positive feedback from both players and critics. At The Game Awards, it won awards for Best Art Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction. Alan Wake 2 has also been nominated for Game of the Year at various gaming ceremonies.