On February 14, a remastered version of the original Tomb Raider trilogy was released on all relevant digital platforms, but today, a user of the X platform under the nickname @Gadzhega reported that Russians were involved in the game, as the credits show.

Despite the fact that the game has an official Ukrainian localization, Tomb Raider Remastered was developed and published by Aspyre, a subsidiary of the Russian but Florida-based Saber Interactive, which has a division called Saber russia.

In addition, another user X under the nickname @pad0n reported that employees of the Russian stopgame.ru were involved in the development of the game.