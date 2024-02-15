On February 14, a new comparison video of Tomb Raider Remastered was released, which emphasizes how the official remaster is inferior to the RTX Remix mod of the game in one particular aspect.

A comparison video created by Cycu1 emphasizes how much better the RTX Remix path tracing is than the lighting system used in the remake. Although the official remaster pays a lot of attention to the details of the character models, the lighting generation from Path Tracing also adds to the atmosphere.

In this regard, SwitchUP has released additional information about the Tomb Raider Remastered collection, which will be presented on February 14. In addition to highlighting some visual differences from the original releases, new controls, etc., the video shows that the game runs at 30 frames per second on Nintendo Switch with original graphics.

Since this is definitely not caused by any technical limitations, we should expect other versions of the game to work the same way, although PC users can increase the frame rate of the original graphics.

The remaster was released on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. All three games come with all expansions, secret levels, and game improvements: