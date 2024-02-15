On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the release of the latest installment in the Metro series, Metro Exodus, the game’s official Twitter/X account released information that Metro Exodus has sold 10 million copies.

The authors reminded that the next installment, Metro Awakening by Vertigo Games will be released in 2024 and will be a VR offshoot of the main series. While the conventional Metro 4 will be released by 4A Games sometime in the future, in 202X. In addition, on the occasion of the Metro Exodus anniversary, all games in the franchise are available for purchase for Microsoft and Sony platforms at discounted prices.

Earlier we wrote that according to the information available to Mezha, Metro 4 events will be held in Moscow again.