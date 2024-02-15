Traditionally, Sony starts “additional” game giveaways for more expensive PS Plus plans in the second half of the month, a couple of weeks after the general announcement for all packages, including the basic PS Plus Essential. Starting February 20, the following games for PS4 and PS5 will be available for Extra and Premium subscribers:

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5) — is the latest installment in the popular series of arcade car simulators. After a long break, NFS Unbound was developed by Criterion Games, which returned to the series for the first time since Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012).

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5) — action/RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, the developer of Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas and other role-playing games.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5) — the 12th installment of Assassin’s Creed, which takes place in the 9th century, during the Viking expansion to the British Isles.

Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5) — a Japanese action/RPG, the latest to date, the seventeenth installment of the legendary Tales series, the first game in which, Tales of Phantasia, was released back in 1995 on the Super Famicom console.



LEGO Jurassic World (PS4) — is an adventure game set in the Lego universe, the plot of which adapts the scenarios of the first four films in the Jurassic Park franchise.

LEGO Worlds (PS4) — a “sandbox” in the Lego universe, with construction in a procedurally generated world.



Roguebook (PS4, PS5) — a deck-building card game with roguelike game mechanics set in an open world. The game was developed by Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering.

Rogue Lords (PS4) — is a step-by-step fantasy “bagel” in which the player takes on the role of the Devil, fighting the forces of good.



Tales of Zestiria (PS4) – is another action/RPG from the Tales series, this time the fifteenth installment, released in 2015.



In addition, the catalog of “classics” of the PS Plus Premium plan will be expanded with the following games: Resistance: Retribution, Jet Rider 2, Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Vesperia.