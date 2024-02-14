Mozilla has joined a significant number of tech companies that have announced staff reductions this year. It is laying off about 60 employees, which is about 5% of its staff, writes Engadget.

“We’re scaling back investment in some product areas in order to focus on areas that we feel have the greatest chance of success,” the company said.

Most of those who leave Mozilla have worked in the product development team.

“We intend to re-prioritize resources towards products like Firefox Mobile, where there’s a significant opportunity to grow and establish a better model for the industry,” was added by Mozilla.

According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Mozilla plans to cut investments in several products, including a VPN and a tool that automatically removes user personal information from data broker sites. The company introduced this tool only recently.

Artificial intelligence is one of the areas where Mozilla plans to allocate additional resources.

“In 2023, generative AI began rapidly shifting the industry landscape. Mozilla seized an opportunity to bring trustworthy AI into Firefox, largely driven by the Fakespot acquisition and the product integration work that followed,” the internal memo says.

The company will also merge the Pocket, Content, and AI/ML teams that support content with the Firefox Organization.