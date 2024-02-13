Vision Pro owners had an unusual problem – they had to go to the Apple Store to restore access to the headset. However, Apple has already taken user feedback into account and released an update that fixes this situation.

According to MacRumors, the company has released a new version of visionOS – 1.0.3, which adds the ability to reset the headset password yourself.

If Vision Pro owners enter the password incorrectly several times, they will be prompted to completely reset all settings, including the password. At the same time, the device will have an Activation Lock, so to restore it, you will need to log in to the owner’s Apple ID.

We remind you that previously the only way to restore access to the headset was to use a special developer strap that was not available to regular users.