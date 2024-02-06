Vision Pro owners who have forgotten their device’s password have only one option: contact the Apple Store, reported by Bloomberg.

Apple support is also puzzled by this situation, as they were not prepared for the influx of dissatisfied headset owners who cannot regain access to the device on their own.

In order to restore access to the device, specialists use a special developer cable that allows them to connect Vision Pro to a Mac. It costs $300 and is not for sale. After that, they completely reset the headset.

This solution is problematic not only because users cannot restore access on their own, as the cable is inaccessible to ordinary users, but also because all their data will be lost.

So far, there are no alternative ways to recover the password. Apple has not commented on the situation.