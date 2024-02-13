There have been a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding the XBOX over the past few weeks, and the main reason for this is the release of exclusives on competitors’ platforms. However, this will be officially announced soon.

On Thursday, February 15, at 22:00, an official podcast will be held, where Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, XBOX President Sarah Bond, and Head of Gaming Matt Booty will talk about the company’s future.

The podcast will be available on all current platforms, as well as on YouTube in video format. The podcast should clarify which games will be released on competitors’ platforms and what will happen to Microsoft consoles in the future.

Now it’s almost official that Hi-Fi Rush will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, and we might get an official announcement during the podcast or Nintendo Direct, which will also take place on February 15.

In addition, recent reports have also revealed that the second game to appear on competitors’ consoles will be Pentiment. Other games rumored to lose their exclusive status include Starfield and a new Indiana Jones game. The Gears of War and Halo series are also rumored, but there has been no confirmation of this.