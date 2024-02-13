Take-Two’s new financial report hints that PlayStation 5 may outsell Xbox Series X|S by 2 to 1, writes GameSpot.

Take-Two’s financial report says that there are currently about 77 million 9th generation consoles on the market. At the same time, SONY reported 50 million consoles sold, while XBOX does not report its sales.

If Take-Two’s data is true, it means that as of December 2023, approximately 27 million Series X|S have been sold, which is half the sales of the last PlayStation.

The fact that PlayStation sells better than XBOX is no secret, but Take-Two’s financial report sheds more light on what exactly the difference between the two consoles is. Given this data, the desire of XBOX to release its exclusives on competitors’ consoles also seems logical.