Even if we don’t get Windows 12 this year, the Windows 11 24H2 update promises to be very important. NVIDIA has DLSS, AMD has FSR, Intel has XeSS, and soon Microsoft may join them with its own AI upscaler.

X platform user PhantomOcean3 has discovered an ultra-high-resolution feature in a Windows 11 test version, hinting that the company is working on technology that will allow you to use AI to make supported games run smoother with improved detail.

It is not yet clear how exactly this will work. Since Microsoft does not produce GPUs, there is a chance that the technology will work with any hardware, like FSR and XeSS, unlike DLSS, which requires an RTX card.

According to The Verge, Microsoft will also introduce an improved color management feature for Windows 11 that will allow you to change color profiles, set defaults, and more.

At the moment, the feature is not available natively, although it can be enabled using ViveTool. This shows that it is still being worked on, and it is not yet known how it will work in practice.

At first glance, this looks like a positive step. The innovation should allow a much wider range of hardware and software to take advantage of the scaling technology. It is likely that thousands of older games will benefit from this feature, as they would never have received an FSR or DLSS-enabled update.

Not much is known about Microsoft’s solution, but it probably works in the same way as Radeon Super Resolution from AMD. RSR is a driver-based solution that is used to increase resolution in games that do not have FSR support. It uses a spatial scaling method that does not require special AI hardware. RSR is considered to be generally inferior to the latest versions of FSR and DLSS, but it has the advantage of working in any game with full-screen output.