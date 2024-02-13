Such cars are worth going out drunk, but let the updated Aston Martin Vantage supercar brighten up your Tuesday. After all, the Aston Martin Vantage supercar has received such extensive updates that this “junior” model (of course, by Aston Martin standards) is coming close to the older coupe Aston Martin DB12.

It all starts with noticeable changes in appearance. The Aston Martin Vantage has new almond-shaped adaptive headlights and a larger grille: the area has grown by about a third, and the air flow has increased in a similar proportion. In addition, the Aston Martin Vantage supercar now features a new hood and a modified rear bumper with a pair of dual exhaust outlets. And the new 21-inch wheels are shod with special Michelin tires created specifically for Aston Martin and hide cast iron brake discs. Although carbon fiber brake discs are also available as an option.

However, external changes are only the beginning. For example, the body has been widened by 30 mm due to the track extension and enlarged wheel arches, and additional reinforcements have been installed to stiffen the structure. In addition, the updated Aston Martin Vantage can offer electronically controlled Bilstein DTX shock absorbers and step-by-step stabilization system settings.

And we haven’t even gotten to the engine yet! After all, the Aston Martin Vantage coupe hides a 4-liter V8 under the hood, which has been significantly modified: new turbines and camshafts, an improved cooling system, and more. The result is a significant (+155 hp) increase in power – up to 665 “horses” sent to the rear axle through an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. This power provides acceleration from 0-100 km/h in about 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

Finally, the interior has also changed significantly – again in the style of the “older” model. After all, from now on, Aston Martin Vantage offers a horizontal 10.25-inch display, a flat digital instrument panel, and a separately mounted automatic transmission switch. Probably, the last point added convenience, but took away something in terms of style – the traditional Aston Martin buttons have already become almost legendary…

Orders for the updated Aston Martin Vantage are now open. Production of the car is scheduled to start in the first quarter of this year, and the first cars will be delivered to customers in the second quarter – just in time for the hot summer.