Updated KIA Carnival minivan - now in the style of crossovers

Almost forgotten in Ukraine, the minivan class is doing very well in the United States: for example, the updated KIA Carnival has recently debuted on the American market. And it’s a real “double exclusive”: in addition to the minivan format itself, we also have a rather large-scale update.

After all, the KIA Carnival has completely redesigned headlights and grille, and the front bumper has been updated – now it looks very similar to the KIA Sorento crossover. In addition, the rear bumper, lights and trunk lid have changed. Here, compare for yourself: the updated KIA Carnival minivan (gray car) and the previous version of the KIA Carnival (blue car).

There are also significant changes under the hood. In addition to the traditional V6 engine with 290 horsepower, a hybrid powertrain is now available for the updated KIA Carnival minivan. The combination of a 1.6-liter turbo and an electric motor provides 245 hp of total power.

The interior of the KIA Carnival has also been significantly updated. The front panel is formed by a pair of 12.3-inch displays, and the center console has a new round automatic shifter instead of the traditional lever. Finally, the rear passengers are offered split-folding seats and 14.6-inch displays.

It’s an interesting car! However, the main question is whether there is still room on Ukrainian roads for such cars as the KIA Carnival minivan. What do you think?