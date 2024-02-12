The results of a new chip from Google have appeared online, which may be the Tensor G4, which will be used in the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2, reports Dexerto.

The Geekbench website the first results of Google Tokay have appeared, which are about 19% smaller than the Tensor G3 chip from the Pixel 8. The finding was shared in X by Quadrans Muralis.

The chip will be based on the Arm Mali G715 GPU and will have 8 cores, instead of the 9 that Tensor G3 had. Among them, there will be one Cortex X4/X5 core with a clock frequency of 3.1 GHz, three Cortex A7xx cores with a frequency of 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex A5xx cores with a frequency of 1.95 GHz.

The Geekbench 5 results show that Google Tokay scored 1082/3121 and 1024/2788 in single and multi-core tests. For comparison, Tensor G3 had 19% better results – 1268 and 3510 points in single and multi-core tests.

Of course, it’s hard to say how accurate these results are until Google officially unveils the new Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in their final state. Earlier, an insider OnLeak showed the first renders of future smartphones.