Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and a number of other major tech companies have joined the new AI Security Institute Consortium (AISIC) established in the United States, reports Engadget.

In total, more than 200 companies and organizations have joined the initiative, a list of which can be found here. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stated that AISIC members will work on the actions outlined in the executive order of U.S. President Joe Biden on AI.

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence,” she said in a statement.

Last October, the White House unveiled an executive order on the regulation of artificial intelligence. At the time, the listed directives were called “”strongest set of actions any government in the world has ever taken” to protect how AI affects American citizens.

The consortium’s work is just beginning. But the U.S. Department of Commerce says it represents the largest number of testing and evaluation teams in the world.