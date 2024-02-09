Was the exclusive in Pagani Huayra Codalunga not enough? Then catch a new “automotive dream”: the recently introduced Pagani Huayra R Evo supercar.

The name already makes it clear that this is an evolutionary development of the already quite extreme Pagani Huayra R model, but there are many changes behind the “Evo” designation. First of all, the aerodynamics have been greatly changed: a “long tail” (+190 mm) with aerodynamic channels has been used, a large front spoiler has been installed, and the new engine air intake gradually turns into an aerodynamic ridge that stretches all the way to the rear wing.

Secondly, the body structure was optimized and new materials were used, such as the Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 composite. Thanks to the above changes, the Pagani Huayra R Evo supercar demonstrates a 45% increase in downforce and a 38% increase in body stiffness, but without any weight gain!

The third point is the comprehensively revised chassis: new elastic elements and reconfigured shock absorbers. In addition, powerful Brembo CCM-R carbon brakes with enlarged brake pads are installed, and the wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear) are shod with special Pirelli P Zero tires designed specifically for the Pagani Huayra R Evo model.

And the cherry on top is the new engine! More precisely, it has been updated once again.

It’s an atmospheric V12 (no turbos or hybrids!), modified by the specialists of HWA AG, the same company that is the sports branch of the AMG division. On the Pagani Huayra R Evo, the engine produces 900 hp and 770 Nm – and then all this is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed sequential transmission.

Price. Well, for reference: the Pagani Huayra R supercar cost about 2.5-3 million euros, the aforementioned Pagani Huayra R Codalunga supercar cost about 7 million euros. So, the cost of the new Pagani Huayra R Evo will definitely be described in terms of millions. But who counts money when it comes to such a dream!