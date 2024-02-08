Atlus Studio shared great news on social media, their latest game – Persona 3 Reload – sold 1 million copies in the first week of release.

It is the fastest-selling game from Atlus. Prior to Reload, the Persona 3 series had sold 2.5 million copies since 2006, including the Portable versions and the rhythm game Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night.

Persona 3 Reload sold 1,000,000 copies worldwide within its first week, becoming the fastest selling game in ATLUS history! 🎉 A huge thank you to our community for your incredible support! We look forward to breaking more records with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/C2abDAwCDs — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 8, 2024

In total, the entire Persona series has more than 18 million copies sold, with Persona 5 and its spin-off games being the most successful, having sold more than 10 million copies since 2016.

This is the second successful release of games under Sega’s publishing wing in the last month. The day before, Ryu Ga Gotoku studio announced the best release in the Like a Dragon series – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sold 1 million copies.