Oberty, a minimalist puzzle game by Odesa-based Dmytro Denys, has been released on Steam and Apple App Store.

It’s a very simple, but quite challenging puzzle game in which you need to rotate panels (hence the name) whose colors interact according to the rules of exclusive disjunction, i.e. the logical operator XOR. The game has over 200 puzzles, a level editor, minimalistic graphics, and atmospheric music.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Despite its simplicity, the game is addictive and challenges your brain, which is why the jury of the Indie Cup Ukraine’23 festival announced Oberty as the most anticipated game of the competition.

The price of Oberty on Steam is 74 UAH. The game costs $1.99 in the App Store. The release on Google Play is scheduled for later this month, but for now, you can register to receive notifications when the game is released.