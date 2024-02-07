Exactly five years ago, the introduction of the Porsche Taycan electric car was the beginning of a new era for the company. Since then, about 150 thousand expensive electric cars have been sold, several different versions and modifications of the Taycan have been released, and Porsche engineers have accumulated many opportunities for improvement. Here is the result – meet the new Porsche Taycan!

Recognizable design, new details

We meet the new Porsche Taycan, which is so similar to its predecessor: take a close look at the body silhouette, the teardrop-shaped roofline, and the flat and low hood. The Porsche Taycan electric sedan does not betray the style it has found, but is updated in detail. Thus, the front bumper and air ducts in it have been changed, new headlights have been installed, and new wheels have appeared.

And the interior of the Porsche Taycan has only been changed slightly. For example, the steering wheel now always has a separately mounted DRIVE MODE switch, and Apple CarPlay technology is more deeply integrated into the electric vehicle’s multimedia system, which has been further expanded, for example, by displaying streaming video. However, the overall shape of the center console or the curved display panel for the virtual instrument cluster remain unchanged.

That’s because the biggest changes to the new Porsche Taycan are not about the design or the interior – they are about the technology of the electric vehicle.

One sedan, two station wagons, many versions of the Porsche Taycan

It is already known that the new Porsche Taycan will be produced in three bodies (Taycan sedan, Sport Turismo wagon, Cross Turismo crossover) and four versions (Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S), according to the possibility of different combinations of body type and version. So, there are improvements in technology everywhere and for everyone!

For example, even the base version of the Porsche Taycan with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive has become more powerful and dynamic: acceleration to “hundred” takes 4.8 seconds, which is 0.6 seconds better than its predecessor. In addition, even the base model already has air suspension. All-wheel drive versions of the 4S already offer two electric motors, and the Porsche Active Ride adaptive suspension is available as an option. By the way, another interesting option is the appearance of HD Matrix LED headlights.

Although, of course, the best technology is presented for the maximum versions of Turbo and Turbo S: in the latter case, you can count on 700 kW (or 952 hp), which is 140 kW more than its predecessor. This is reflected in the improved dynamics – the qualifying “hundred” is given in 2.4 seconds.

However, the new Porsche Taycan is not only a “race” for power and dynamics, but also an improvement in other key indicators of the electric vehicle. For example, we are talking about the battery and the range.

More impressions and adventures – now with a range of up to 678 km

As before, the new Porsche Taycan uses an 800-volt electrical architecture, but the developers have managed to further increase the permissible charging power. Now the maximum is 320 kW, which allows the battery to be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes. Moreover, the battery itself has also increased in size: we have a maximum Performance Battery Plus battery of 105 kWh compared to 93 kWh previously.

Accordingly, the maximum range has been increased to 678 kilometers according to the WLTP test cycle. And in the case of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, these kilometers don’t have to be on asphalt…

What else is left to add? For example, you could add the introduction of the comprehensive PIRM (Porsche Intelligent Range Manager) system and a new heat pump – all to increase the range. Or about the electric vehicle being lighter by about 15 kg, depending on the version, all to improve dynamics. Or the introduction of new trim options that further distinguish the different versions of the Porsche Taycan.

Finally, we have to add that Porsche Taycan will be launched in Europe this spring. And after that, the novelty will come to Ukraine.