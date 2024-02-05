Google is going to rebrand the Bard chatbot, it will be called Gemini and will have an Android app with additional features, 9to5Google reports. The changes may take place as early as this week.

Over the past few months, Google has been improving its Bard chatbot by adding the capabilities of the new Gemini Pro language model. The latest update was support for additional languages, as well as the addition of an image generator to the main text tooltips.

Based on the leaked list of changes for the next update of Google’s chatbot scheduled for February 7, the company will change its name from Bard to Gemini and introduce a paid Gemini Advanced subscription.

“Gemini Advanced gives you access to our most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration. Plus, Gemini Advanced will continue to expand with new and exclusive features in the coming months, including expanding multi-modal capabilities, even better coding features, as well as the ability to upload and more deeply analyze files, documents, data, and more. Gemini Advanced is a paid plan available in over 150 countries and territories. It is available and optimized only for English with our Ultra 1.0 model, but can respond to queries in other languages that Gemini is available in,” says the list of changes in the upcoming Bard update to Gemini.

In addition, after the rebranding, Gemini will be available to Android users through a special app that integrates with Google services such as Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. The app will support interaction via text, voice, or images, marking a significant expansion of Google’s AI capabilities on mobile devices.

The Gemini app will initially be available on some smartphones in the US, most likely on the Google Pixel with Tensor chips and the Galaxy S24 line, with plans to expand to other devices, languages, and regions later. In addition, on February 7, Canada will get access to Google Gemini, which will allow the service to be introduced to a large market that was not previously supported by Bard. The domain gemini.google.com already exists, but now it displays a 404 error when trying to open it.