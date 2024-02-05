Elon Musk has created a certain atmosphere of pressure among his friends and business partners that encourages them to use drugs with him. This is reported by Business Insider with reference to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

It details how board members and directors of the billionaire’s various companies either participate in drug use or allow him to do so in order to stay close.

At parties in the past, Elon Musk has been spotted using ketamine and ecstasy. This was reported by people who witnessed the use of drugs or were informed about it.

The publication writes that current and former directors and board members of Tesla and SpaceX also used drugs with him.

“The “volume” of Musk’s drug use had created a culture wherein his closest business associates feared losing their wealth and social status by upsetting the billionaire if they refused to use drugs with him,” the publication writes.

In January, the WSJ reported that Elon Musk used drugs, which caused concern among the heads of his companies. At the time, the publication said that this could also jeopardize SpaceX’s billions of dollars in government contracts.

Instead, NASA noted that it had no evidence of SpaceX’s failure to comply with the requirements to ban the use of drugs and alcohol in the workplace.