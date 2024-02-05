The popular co-op shooter about space dwarf miners Deep Rock Galactic will soon get its own Vampire Survivors – Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is like Vampire Survivors, but with characters, weapons, enemies, and environments from Deep Rock Galactic. However, there is a nuance: you have to dig tunnels, mine ore, and complete quests.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will be released in Steam Early Access in a week, on February 14, 2024. The initial version of the game will feature 4 hero classes, 40 weapons, 20 enemies, 3 unique biomes, a flexible system of skills, artifacts, and improvements.