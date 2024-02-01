For quite a while, when the next version of a protective glass for smartphones appeared at presentations, there were a lot of promises, but in fact, the new glass was just as easily scratched as before. Skeptics might have thought the same about Gorilla Glass Armor, which is used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, this time there really is progress.

The durability of the glass and the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case was tested by Zach Nelson on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

The blogger, known for his destructive tests, could not ignore Samsung’s new flagship. First, the smartphone has a new protective glass. Secondly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has replaced the aluminum frame with a titanium one. In fact, the smartphone would have passed Mr. Nelson’s standard set of tests without it. However, this time it was really interesting to see the results.

So, Gorilla Glass Armor has really played a big role in Samsung’s updated top-of-the-line model. In addition to the fact that the display is really better at resisting glare, it’s also harder to damage it now. As previous tests have shown, it can break, but it will be more difficult to scrape the new glass in normal conditions.

It’s worth noting here that minor scratches still appear at the same levels as before. However, compared to previous versions of Gorilla Glass or competitive versions, such as the Ceramic Shield on the iPhone, this is less noticeable damage. Therefore, it is hoped that users who do not purchase display protection accessories will enjoy a longer-lasting, neat look on the Galaxy S24 Ultra screen.

And, by the way, scratches in the place of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will not interfere with its operation. Of course, this may also depend on the overall degree of damage to the glass. But minor damage that may appear over time over the entire surface of the screen will not interfere with the operation of the fingerprint sensor.

As for titanium, it’s a similar story to aluminum. The frame is just as easy to damage as the previous one. Yes, the new version will cope better with falls, but the “imprint” of the surface on which the smartphone falls will still remain on the case. An interesting detail: the buttons on the bezel are made of a different material, meaning that titanium is used only for the bezel itself, not for the keys.

As for the strength of the entire chassis, Mr. Nelson did not manage to bend or significantly deform the smartphone. And titanium did not play a significant role here, because the predecessor passed this test just as easily without any noticeable “injuries.” So you don’t have to worry about the durability of the new model, just like before. What’s more, keeping the glass in a tidy condition will now be less of a problem.