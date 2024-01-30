Meta’s management, including Mark Zuckerberg, is optimistic about the launch of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, writes 9to5Mac with a link to a paid article by The Wall Street Journal.

Meta believes that the launch of Vision Pro will help the company develop its own VR headset business. The company believes that Apple’s entry into the headset market will prove the relevance of their business and attract more consumers.

“Meta employees see the Quest and its software ecosystem emerging as a primary alternative to Apple in the space, filling the role played by Google’s Android in smartphones,” the publication writes.

“The battle that Meta executives and industry insiders see” focuses on software manufacturers who will play an important role in developing applications that will attract more users.

Although Vision Pro has not yet been launched, this product has already influenced Meta’s thinking. The company is more focused on mixed reality than before.

“Meta is increasingly focusing on mixed reality, which allows users to see virtual images overlaid on their real-world surroundings,” the publication notes.

Last fall, Meta introduced Quest 3, a mixed reality headset that allows users to interact with the real world and immerse themselves in virtual worlds. Apple has recently announced that its headset will go on sale in early February, but first only in the United States.