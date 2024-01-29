Tesla recalls 200 000 cars in the US due to a faulty rearview camera, writes Engadget.

The problem is that the camera does not turn on when the car is in reverse. The cause of the malfunction is a software glitch. Tesla has already processed 81 relevant complaints.

With this in mind, the manufacturer is recalling some 2023 cars, including the Model Y, Model S, and Model X. The problem will be solved by a software update, which is formally called a recall.

Tesla became aware of the situation in December and decided to recall the vehicle on January 12. The company stated that it was not aware of any accidents, injuries or deaths related to this fault.

It has recently become known that Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China. This was due to problems with the Autopilot system that increase the risk of accidents.

In addition, in December, the company announced two more similar situations. First, Tesla announced that it would update the software of more than 2 million cars in the United States due to an autopilot defect. Later, it was announced that the company was recalling 120 000 cars in the U.S. because of a problem with the door safety.