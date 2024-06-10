Earlier, we have already reviewed Technics EAH-AZ40M2 and Technics EAH-AZ80. But this is not all that the manufacturer’s current line of TWS headphones has to offer. All of them look similar, but they have a certain difference in terms of features and functionality. Of course, they also have their own price tags. So today we’ll take a look at what the middle model of this line – Technics EAH-AZ60M2 – is capable of.

Specifications of Technics EAH-AZ60M2

Headphone type In-channel Connection type True Wireless Compatibility Android, iOS, Windows, Mac Bluetooth version 5.3 Range of action 10+ meters Support for codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC Management Touch Volume control + Microphones 2 for each earbud, noise cancellation support Headphone weight 7 grams Case weight 45 grams Protection against moisture IPх4 Battery life Up to 7 hours on a single charge, up to 24 hours with a case Charging USB Type-C, Qi

Package contents

The manufacturer provides similar packages for the entire line of headphones. But the “older” models have a larger set of ear cushions of different sizes and shapes. Technics EAH-AZ60M2, like the EAH-AZ80, will offer seven such options. In addition, the box contains the headphones themselves, a case and a short charging cable (USB-C-to-USB-C).

At the same time, the cases of the “older” models are slightly larger than those of the Technics EAH-AZ40M2. But even so, they are still compact enough to not require additional transportation accessories. And for those users who do not yet have induction charging stations, today’s guest of the editorial office can give them another reason to find one, because these headphones support such charging.

Design and usability

Technics fully wireless headphones have not only a similar look, but also a consistent look with previous models. Depending on the position in the lineup, these headphones may be slightly larger or smaller, but they are similar to each other. Structurally, there are small differences in the placement of contact areas or sensors, but this does not create a fundamental difference in use.

Technics EAH-AZ60M2 also has a plastic case with different types of coating. But the design is pleasant and still retains a modern look. The concept also does not change, and the earbud may not hide completely in the auricle, but it does not “protrude” from it too much. Thus, it can be a more pleasant option if the user does not like or does not fit headphones with “legs” and other design ideas. At the same time, the weight of this model is already higher than the cheaper version – 7 grams.

From my own experience, I can say that the comfort of use has not changed much with the increase in the size of the model. Yes, you can feel that the headphones are larger, but I managed to spend several hours in a row with them without feeling any discomfort. And I didn’t manage to lose the headphones due to sudden head movements or while walking. But this is, of course, a subjective point, so it doesn’t hurt to try them on before buying. And this should be a common practice for any headphones.

Among the color options for Technics EAH-AZ60M2, the manufacturer has provided standard Silver and Black, and for more demanding customers – Midnight Blue. All variants combine matte, semi-gloss and ribbed surfaces. This is a common feature of all models in the line.

As I mentioned, with each new version, the headphones change size, and the size of the case increases accordingly. Here, it has approximate dimensions of 70×37×26 mm, and its weight is 45 grams. And it’s still more compact than many other options.

The design is also versatile and doesn’t involve anything out of the ordinary: a single charging port, a pair of status diodes, magnetic headphone and lid mounts, etc. But one of the interesting features is that the bottom of the case supports induction charging, which is becoming a new standard for such gadgets.

Thus, in a global sense, Technics EAH-AZ60M2 is simply a larger version of the “fortieth” model. Here, too, the headphones have IPx4 moisture protection, which will allow them to accompany the user on jogging or in the gym. But the main thing is that the increase in size did not dramatically affect the comfort of use. However, it has added some interesting features.

Management

As with the design, the control options are the same for all Technics TWS models – either tapping on the touch zones or controlling them via the smartphone app. It’s not difficult to get used to the sensor, and it works in a predictable manner. However, if the user is not a fan of this option, the sensors can be turned off and everything can be done through the smartphone (a little longer, but you don’t have to tap your ears).

But again, the control scheme is quite simple and logical. The sensors respond to one, two, or three consecutive taps, or one long press. All actions can be adjusted through the app and customized to your own needs. But the preset options are also well thought out and easy to remember.

The case also has no controls, so all actions are left to the app and the headphones themselves. In fact, this did not create any inconvenience in practice.

Connectivity and functionality

The “older” models in the lineup communicate via Bluetooth 5.3, which in turn provides slightly better energy efficiency and certain connection improvements. However, it also has support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs (the latter is also not available to users of Apple devices).

However, some functionality limitations have not been affected by the newer version of Bluetooth. When connecting to multiple devices at the same time, LDAC will have to be abandoned. This is unlikely to be a problem for most users, especially given the convenience of Multipoint connection. Moreover, the headphones can communicate with not two, but three devices at the same time, which is not the case with all competitors.

The model also received an additional proximity sensor. With it, the headphones can “understand” when the user takes them off and automatically stop playing music and videos. At the same time, they additionally block the sensor, so when the headphones are removed, an accidental touch to the corresponding area will not start music playback. If necessary, you can customize certain functions of the sensor in the app.

The Technics EAH-AZ60M2 will already be able to offer more precise noise reduction and transparency settings. In the relevant points of the application, you can adjust the intensity of these modes depending on the current circumstances, which will allow you to better adapt to the environment. This may not be the most convenient way to interact with the app, as you have to go back to the app every time, but it’s nice to know that there are additional settings.

But that’s not all. This model already has an auxiliary function of sound testing with different ear cushions, which will meet the user at the first setup (or you can experiment with it later). Of course, many users will be able to determine the most convenient and comfortable options for themselves without this. But perhaps such hints will help someone to better determine the ear cushions for better sound.

Another feature of the “older” models is the JustMyVoice function, which can try to reduce the level of extraneous noise when answering a phone call. There are no specific settings or corrections here, just an On/Off toggle switch and the ability to hear your voice recording with the mode on or off. Of course, the manufacturer recommends activating the function, although it warns that this will affect battery life.

All other settings and features of the line are duplicated. There are apps for iOS and Android where you can see the charge level of the headphones and case, change the language and notifications about changing operating modes, support headphone search and marks with the last detected location, additional optimizations for ANC modes, sensors, headphone information, and more.

Sound

Each subsequent model in the line increases the size of the drivers. Technics EAH-AZ60M2 received 8 mm drivers, which has a certain effect on the sound. In a direct comparison with Technics EAH-AZ40M2, these headphones sound a little richer and deeper. And together with the flagship, they are a little louder than the original version, and their sound is relatively close, and it is harder to feel the fundamental difference.

In the case of Technics EAH-AZ60M2, I also chose the SUPER BASS+ preset. Although others are just as good; as always, it depends on the user’s own preferences. There is also a five-band equalizer. What is nice is that no matter how the owner “plays” with the settings, the overall sound will not reach the point where the sound is distorted to the point of discomfort. The bass always remains soft, and the highs do not cut the eardrums. So the sound will be in perfect order.

Listening to different genres of music is also fine. There is enough detail and saturation for any musical preferences. But still, it seems that they are mainly designed for modern bass-heavy genres, which suit these headphones best. This does not mean that it will not be possible to listen to recordings of symphony orchestras, not at all. It’s just that “fresher” electronic music sounds more impressive in Technics EAH-AZ60M2.

As for the active noise reduction system, it is more noticeable than in the “younger” model (despite the fact that the headphones also have two microphones). Of course, it is not possible to completely “turn off” the surrounding sounds. However, the work of microphones in conjunction with ear cushions can still reduce the level of external noise quite well. And, as already mentioned, the user can adjust the degree of ANC operation, which can be useful under certain conditions.

The “transparency” mode creates unpleasant white noise at the maximum level, but reducing it to below 70% makes it much better. However, this also reduces the sensitivity of the microphones. So, as in other cases, this mode did not impress me. The Attention function, which is supposed to amplify voices around you, also amplifies unnecessary noise, which ideally should not be there.

The microphones also allow you to answer the call. With the JustMyVoice function, you can sometimes hear distorted ambient sounds that the headphones try to “cut out”. But with or without this feature, the voice quality is enough to answer a call in a quiet room.

Battery life

The built-in batteries of the headphones are supposed to provide up to 7 hours of continuous operation with the ANC system active. And this is more or less true: with the maximum playback volume, they were able to work only 15 minutes less. With the case, you can count on 24 hours of operation. However, using LDAC will reduce these figures to 4.5 and 16 hours, respectively.

You can charge the headphones in two ways – USB-C or Qi. The case should take 2.5 hours to charge using the wired method, and an hour longer on the charging station. The headphones themselves support fast charging, which in 15 minutes in the case should provide 70 minutes of operation with the AAC codec and ANC enabled.