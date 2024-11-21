Suzuki Swift test drive: beautiful wrapper, but what’s inside?

After the first information about the new Suzuki Swift in Ukraine, now it’s time for a detailed review and test. What can Suzuki Swift surprise you with in person and on the road? And how exactly can it surprise you – pleasantly or not so much? Let me tell you everything!

Design: familiar image, new details

This successful image for the Suzuki Swift was found almost 20 years ago: a rounded hood and headlights, a clear window sill line, a darkened front roof pillar, and a small protrusion of the trunk lid. The overall image has not changed for almost many years. But the details have!

For example, the grille is almost oval and somewhat reminiscent of a Ford, while the straight line of the window sill is visually supported by two protruding horizontal strips above the front and rear wheels. Transparent headlights and lanterns clearly demonstrate their internal content: in the center of the headlight there is a rounded LED light module, inside the lantern there is a red C-shaped element. Finally, I would like to note the black roof and pillars of the same color: now not only the front pillar is darkened, but also the rear one. This gives the impression that the black roof is put on the main red body of the car: as if it were not a roof, but a cap.

The Suzuki Swift is a nice-looking 5-door hatchback ofthe B class with small dimensions: length – 3.86 meters; width – 1.735 meters; height – 1.495 meters; wheelbase – 2.45 meters. The ground clearance is stated at 115 mm; however, due to the short overhangs and wheelbase, I had no comments on it on clean asphalt roads. On the trunk lid there is a camera lens with the inscription HYBRID, which hints at the peculiarities of the engine design. But more on that later, and now let’s take a look at the interior.

It is advisable to look in, but not touch anything. Because, at first glance, the interior of the Suzuki Swift is perceived pleasantly: two-tone design with warm light cream elements, a little gray-silver decorative inserts, a dedicated display of the multimedia system, a separate climate control unit with cool keys. It all looks good at first glance. But not at the second touch – because then your hands touch the solid hard and noisy plastic that reigns literally everywhere. When you start looking at the details, you notice a massive handbrake lever and simple buttons for turning on the heating, you notice the usual gray seat fabric – it reminds you of a budget car from 10 years ago, not a “stylish baby” of the 2020s. And this “cap” roof is also evident in the cabin: the upper edge of the windshield seems to be slightly moved forward and visually hangs over your head.

Otherwise, the fit and ergonomics are surprisingly good. There is enough space in front for medium-sized adults. In the front passenger area, the dashboard seems to have been specially pushed back, which also gives the impression of more space. And two people can definitely sit in the back: there is some legroom and headroom. However, there is a lack of headrest height – even with my height of 1.75 meters, the headrest rests on the neck area with its lower part; why not raise it higher? And there is almost nothing interesting in the way of additional amenities for the rear passengers: there is no armrest and no pockets on the seat backs, no light cream inserts like in the front of the cabin. Needless to say, even the rear passenger handles are a separate item in the list of equipment and appear only in the maximum GLX trim.

The interior of the Suzuki Swift looks good, but is quite simple in terms of materials used. The front seats have a good profile: the length of the cushion was not spared, and there is tangible side support. In the rear, there is a conventional flat sofa, but there is enough space for teenagers or small adults. The trunk offers a useful volume of 265 liters, lighting and a hook for packages, as well as a rolling wheel under the floor – not bad.

Technology: atmospheric engine and mild hybrid, familiar electronics

This small hatchback is built exactly as you would expect from a B-class car: a load-bearing body and front engine placement, independent MacPherson suspension in front, semi-dependent torsion beam suspension in the rear, a 5-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission in the form of a continuously variable CVT, and front-wheel drive. Actually, there is also a Suzuki Swift with all-wheel drive somewhere in the world. However, unfortunately, there are no versions with all-wheel drive in Ukraine.

Therefore, among the interesting technical features, we can only focus on the engine with the Z12E code designation: the working volume of 1.2 liters is distributed among three cylinders, a very high compression ratio (13.9:1) and a variable valve timing system can also be noted. Finally, it is worth mentioning the HYBRID inscription on the trunk lid. But it should be clarified right away that this is a so-called “mild hybrid” based on an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) powered by a small battery; the entire system operates with a normal automotive voltage of 12 volts. The main task of the ISG module is to collect energy during vehicle deceleration and provide short-term assistance to the engine when moving off or accelerating at low speeds.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Under the hood of theSuzuki Swift is a gasoline atmospheric 1,2-liter 3-cylinder engine Z12E with a mildly hybrid system SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki), which has already been analyzed on the example of the Suzuki Vitara Hybrid. However, there was a more powerful 48-volt hybrid system, and here we have only a 12-volt system. However, the logic of operation and tasks of SHVS have remained unchanged. The hybrid can be monitored on a 9-inch display of the multimedia system, which was once analyzed on the example of the Suzuki S-Cross. However, there, the car could offer a 360-degree view, and in the case ofthe Suzuki Swift, we only have a rearview camera. However, the rest of the menu items, the quality of the display picture, and the performance of the multimedia system have remained unchanged. The classic instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch color display between the tachometer and speedometer is familiar from many Suzuki models, but it hasn’t become worse: instant readout of indicators, a lot of useful information on the display. Including an indication of the distance to the car in front of the adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, sign tracking – yes, all this is present in the list of equipment Suzuki Swift.

However, we will consider the configurations separately, and now I propose to return to the technical components. So: the Suzuki Swift test car was equipped with a 1.2-liter engine (83 hp at 5700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4500 rpm) paired with a CVT variator. All of this promises us acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 11.9 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h, as well as fuel consumption of 4.7-4.9 liters per 100 km in the mixed cycle. So…

Behind the wheel: looks better than drives

Why this subtitle? Let me explain. It all starts with a small engine and a CVT variator. It is clear that such a combination means a smooth start to the movement to increase speed, the car is frankly in no hurry and is not in a hurry. Even accelerating at an average pace requires intense accelerator pedal pressing and increased revs. And now we already have 2.5-3-4 thousand revolutions on the tachometer – and along with these revolutions, we have a lot of sound from the engine in the car. What can we say about the moments of maximum acceleration, when the revs reach 5.5-5.7 thousand – it’s loud and boisterous in the cabin! Frankly speaking, better soundproofing is clearly needed. It also asks for a box with a clearer relationship between the engine and the wheels. Because the CVT makes you remember exactly why you didn’t like transmissions of this type: the delayed reactions, the feeling of rubber belts, all of that…

So relax, take your time – in the case of the Suzuki Swift, it’s better to drive smoothly and slowly. Will it be quieter and more economical; and softer? It’s a complicated question, because the performance of the Suzuki Swift’s suspension also requires a detailed consideration. At first glance, the suspension is quite soft, the car tries to round off and hide pits on the road. At the same time, this suspension setup allows for noticeable rolls in corners. But the worst happens when you have to drive through cross-joints and speed bumps – then the rear part of the body can give a loud and tangible jolt: oh, how unpleasant. In fact, this is a problem not only with the Suzuki Swift, but also with most small (especially considering the short wheelbase) and rather lightweight cars, which is why the rear suspension is not sufficiently loaded and often reacts noticeably and painfully to bumps.

Speaking of the lightness of such cars, the Suzuki Swift hatchback, for example, even in its maximum configuration and with a CVT variator, weighs only about 1 ton, which is not much in today’s times. And if you add the small size of the body, the surprisingly light steering wheel (although it makes a considerable three revolutions from stop to stop), and the 4.8-meter turning radius, you end up with a very simple and easy-to-drive car. So it turns out that from the point of view of driving character, the new Suzuki Swift does not clearly ignite driving sensations, but provides ease of the process of moving from place to place. Everything looks like this: the engine is turned on and the transmission lever is shifted (it is important not to miss the D position and not to shift to M, but it is a matter of habit), then you need to turn the steering wheel a little and listen to a couple of songs from Spotify – and suddenly you have arrived. A minimum of emotions about driving, but also a minimum of mental energy spent on the process of moving in space. The Suzuki Swift is simple and easy to drive precisely because it is simple and easy.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In the language of numbers, the engine and CVT-variator work out the promised acceleration without any questions or comments, even slightly ahead of the passport indicators. But if we talk in the language of emotions, there are many comments: generally weak dynamics (and there is no more powerful engine in the range), delayed reactions due to the CVT-variator, questions about sound insulation and chassis settings. But not to the economy: in the city, the average is 5.5-6 liters per 100 km, the minimums can generally be about 5 liters, the maximums barely exceed 7 liters; on the highway, when driving at a speed of 100 km/h, fuel consumption is about 4.7 liters per 100 km. But at this speed, the tachometer already shows 2+ thousand revolutions, which is a lot; and there is enough aerodynamic noise – especially in the rear, where the ears can clearly hear the noise around the rear roof pillar. That’s why you don’t want to go much faster. And given the low power reserve during acceleration from 80-90 km/h to 120 km/h, overtaking on the highway has to be planned with a considerable margin.

Price: how much does the Suzuki Swift cost and who is the competition

The Suzuki Swift is offered in Ukraine with only one engine (1.2 liters SHVS), two transmissions (manual transmission or automatic transmission in the form of a CVT variator), and in two trim levels (GL+ or GLX), for a total of three options.

The lineup is opened by the Suzuki Swift GL+, which is already quite well equipped: ABS and ESP systems, front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, automatic braking system, mirror blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with full stop function (for CVT), high beam assistant (automatic dipped/low beam switching), FULL LED headlights, light sensor for automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, instrument panel with 4.2-inch color display, multimedia system with 9-inch touchscreen display, heated front seats, keyless entry (push button), air conditioning with digital display, etc. The price of Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ 5MT – from 749 thousand UAH or $18 thousand.; price Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT – from 825 thousand UAH or $19.9 thousand.

One step higher is the Suzuki Swift GLX, which adds the following: black and silver alloy wheels, electric folding exterior mirrors, climate control, CVT variator petals under the steering wheel, climate control, etc. The price of Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT starts from 876 thousand UAH or $21 thousand.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

For example, here’s a Suzuki Swifthatchback in the GL+ configuration and with an automatic transmission in the form of a CVT-variator. The visual differences are only in the wheels, the differences in the cabin are almost imperceptible, all safety systems are present, as well as a large 9-inch display and a rearview camera – and all this in a Japanese car for $20 thousand.

Competitors for similar money have already been analyzed in a separate material, so I will note the alternatives only briefly. The most dangerous rival can be considered the Citroen C3: larger dimensions and power, lower starting price tag; although if you take cars in plus or minus the same configurations, the price tag will be plus or minus the same. The Toyota Yaris Cross is also worth mentioning: it’s an option for those buyers who can pay more and want to get more, such as a very economical hybrid under the hood. Finally, the Hyundai i10 can be called the third challenging rival: it has a lower starting price tag, a wide range of versions, and a more powerful engine.

You can also mention a couple of FIAT Pandas and FIAT 500s (even if they are smaller), as well as a couple of SEAT Ibizas and Skoda Fabias (even if they are in simple basic configurations). As you can see, the choice among small cars for more or less $20 thousand is quite possible. Therefore, the question arises – why should this choice be made on the Suzuki Swift? So, let’s summarize…