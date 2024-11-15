MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi motherboard review: keep the balance

Editor of Mezha.Media. Oleg has 20+ years of work in IT journalism, writes about PC components, laptops, and gaming peripherals.

While Intel is launching its new LGA1851 desktop platform, AMD continues to improve its Socket AM5 solutions and strengthen its position. Although the upgraded AMD X870/X870E series chipsets are not revolutionary, the motherboards based on them have several useful options, including PCI-E 5.0, USB 4, and WiFi 7, which are becoming the standard for high-end models. Today we are reviewing MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi. Belonging to the iconic line, which usually offers a good price/features balance, already raises certain expectations. Will the new product live up to them?

Model name MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi Processors Ryzen 7000/8000/9000 Connector Socket AM5 Form factor ATX, 305×244 mm Chipset AMD X870 Memory 4×DIMM DDR5, up to DDR5-8400+; 256GB max. Expansion slots 1×PCI-E 5.0 x16 (x16); 1×PCI-E 4.0 x16 (x4); 1×PCI-E 3.0 x16 (x1) Storage devices 1×M.2 PCI-E 5.0 x4; 1×M.2 PCI-E 5.0 x4/x2; 1×M.2 PCI-E 4.0 x2; 1×M.2 PCI-E 4.0 x4; 4×SATA 6 Гб/c Network 1×5 GbE LAN ( Realtek 8126-CG ); 1×Wi-Fi 7 ( Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 ) Elements of the interface panel 2×USB4 (Type-C); 1×USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C); 11×USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A); 1×HDMI 2.1; RJ-45; 2× Wi-Fi antenna; 2× audio; S/PDIF; Flash BIOS, Clear CMOS and Smart Button Fans 8×4 foam (PWM/DC) Sound Realtek ALC4080 codec Approximate price 14 500 UAH (~$350)

Package contents

MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi is offered in a medium-sized cardboard box with a restrained appearance. The board offers a slightly expanded package: a paper assembly manual, two SATA cables, additional EZ M.2 Clip II and EZ M.2 Clip II Remover fasteners for installing/unscrewing them.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Also included are a USB flash drive with drivers and related utilities, a Wi-Fi booster antenna, an extension cable for control connectors, and an EZ Conn-Cable for easy connection of ARGB-backlit fans/SROs.

Design and layout of MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi

The board is ATX-format with classic dimensions of 305×244 mm. Judging by the name MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi, the model is based on AMD X870, an updated version of the chipset for Socket AM5 processors. Obviously, the board supports all chips for this platform, and initially does not require a BIOS update to work with the new Ryzen 9000. Except in the case of Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which appeared after the first X870 motherboards.

The visual style of the latest wave of Tomahawks features a black platform and connector base with a light decorative sprinkling of bright green in the form of the model name and MAG series logo on the cooling system elements.

MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi is built on an 8-layer PCB and has a fairly powerful CPU power stabilization unit. The VRM circuit provides for a 17-phase configuration (14+2+1) and includes MP87670 (70A) assemblies and MP2857 PWM controller from Monolithic Power Systems. Two 8-pin EPS12V connectors are provided for connecting additional power.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

For the VRM elements, additional cooling is used in what is already a classic “composition” with one massive radiator block that also combines the functions of the zone cover along with the interface panel. As well as a more compact aluminum profile fixed to the elements along the upper edge of the PCB. So the configuration is quite standard, and we will test the effectiveness during practical experiments.

The board has four slots for DDR5 memory modules and allows you to increase the maximum RAM capacity to 256 GB. It also supports CUDIMMs with autonomous clocks. As for the speeds, the developer assures that MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi is ready to work with up to DDR5-8400+. But these values are only available when using a pair of peer-to-peer cards.

The kits that are guaranteed to be validated are listed in the corresponding section on the manufacturer’s website. At the time of writing, DDR5-8400 kits are listed for Ryzen 9000, DDR5-8000 is listed for Ryzen 8000 chips, and DDR5-7800 is listed for Ryzen 7000. But this list is dynamic and changes with additional tests.

It is worth noting that the DIMM slots have two-sided fixation, which is usually more convenient in practice. The dimensions and layout of the elements allow it.

As for the general layout and the offered connectors for additional expansion cards, MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi has three full-size slots. The first one (PCI_E1) uses processor lines, complies with the PCI-E 5.0 standard and always operates in the highest speed PCI-E 5.0 x16 mode.

Despite its size, the PCI_E2 slot has an unexpected configuration – PCI-E 3.0 x1. Of course, the 1 GB/s bandwidth will be enough, for example, for a sound card or an additional network controller, but the use of a full-size connector for such a port is surprising and questionable.

The third slot (PCI_E3) is also served by the chipset and has the expected PCI-E 4.0 x4 configuration. By default, it works in this mode, but will be switched to PCI-E 4.0 x2 if the M.2_3 port on the board is occupied by a drive.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The main PCI-E x16 slot is equipped with an additional metal cover that increases the mechanical strength of the connector. In addition, PCI_E1 has an additional mechanism for fixing the video card – EZ PCIe Release with a separate button and a spring-loaded metal latch. The solution is quite convenient in practice and allows you to release or vice versa “lock” the graphics adapter in the working position with the press of a button. We saw a similar design when we reviewed the top-of-the-line MSI MEG Z890 ACE board for the new Intel Core Ultra processors.

MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi is equipped with an additional 8-pin power connector (PCIE_PWR1) to reinforce PCI Express slots. The developers indicate that the board is ready for ATX 3.1 standard, which provides for the possibility of power surges on PCI-E x16 up to 165 W. Thus, the board is ready to use powerful future graphics cards, which are expected to have a considerable power appetite.

The model is equipped with four M.2 ports for connecting drives of the corresponding standard. For full-size ATX models, this number of connectors has become almost typical, especially when it comes to mid-range and more equipped devices.

The M.2_1 port, which is located above the main PCI-E x16 slot, complies with the PCI-E 5.0 standard, allowing you to use the fastest SSDs. Of course, support for this specification requires the use of a Ryzen 7000/9000 series processor with the appropriate PCI Express lanes. If the system is equipped with a Ryzen 8000 chip, M.2_1 will correspond to PCI-E 4.0 x4.

The M.2_2 port also uses PCI-E 5.0 processor lines and in the basic version operates in PCI-E 5.0 x4 mode. However, there are some nuances here. This connector shares 4 PCI-E 5.0 lines with a USB4 controller. If both M.2_2 and USB4 (Type-C on the panel) drives are used at the same time, two PCI-E 5.0 lines (x2+x2) are allocated for each channel. If the speed of the drive takes precedence, you can set M.2_2 to PCI-E 5.0 x4 in the BIOS, but the USB4 ports will not be available.

Chipset M.2_3 also has its own peculiarities. In the standard version, it operates in PCI-E 4.0 x2 mode and is dependent on the PCI_E3 slot, which will be converted to PCI-E 4.0 x2 when the drive is installed in M.2_3, as we have already mentioned. If necessary, all four PCI-E 4.0 lines can be routed to PCI_E3, but M.2_3 will become a decoration.

The latest M.2_4 has a PCI-E 4.0 x4 configuration and has no interdependencies with other ports/controllers.

It should be noted that all available M.2 ports are designed for use with PCI-E drives, M.2 SATA models are not supported.

All M.2s are equipped with additional cooling. The M.2_1 has a larger radiator with a screwless mount. In addition, the pad is initially equipped with an aluminum plate with a heat-conducting sticker to cool the elements on the back of the SSD, and uses the proprietary EZ M.2 Clip II fastener to secure the drive.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Among the features of the port, it should also be noted that it allows the use of SSDs of increased length (22110).

The M.2_4 port received a similarly designed EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II cooler with a screwless fixation. However, there is no bottom plate, and a plastic latch is used to hold the SSD instead of the EZ M.2 Clip II.

The M.2_2 and M.2_3 share a common radiator block, which is attached with four screws. The SSDs themselves are secured with latches, but a screwdriver is essential.

Even from the configuration of the coolers, it’s easy to guess the priority of filling the available ports. First, the drives are installed in M.2_1 and M.2_4, which are easily accessible and have guaranteed PCI-E resources. If there are more drives, then M.2_2 and M.2_3 are used, which have certain dependencies.

The AMD X870 chipset supports four SATA channels, so all resources are implemented on MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi. The board offers just the right number of 6Gb/s SATA ports for connecting SATA devices. Since M.2 does not support SATA drives in this case, there are no restrictions on the existing classic ports.

The AMD X870 chipset chip has a rather large cooler. Moreover, we have a separate profile that is not combined with the M.2 radiator.

MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi does not provide for a standard additional backlight. However, if you still want to decorate your system with lights, the board offers three connectors for ARGB Gen2 addressable strips and one RGB (12V) connector.

The board has eight 4-pin connectors with automatic detection of the speed control mechanism to organize the cooling system. The nominally dedicated port for connecting the SRO pump is reinforced up to 3A, for the CPU cooler fan – up to 2A.

In addition, the board is equipped with a proprietary EZ Conn connector that combines the ability to connect fan assemblies with ARGB backlighting, as well as liquid cooling systems with illumination and USB control.

The presence of an internal USB Type-C is a standard requirement for the port to be displayed on the case panel. Among the pleasant features of the current implementation are support for USB 3.2 Gen2×2 with a bandwidth of up to 20 GB/s, as well as the implementation of Power Delivery with a capacity of up to 27 W for fast charging of portable devices. If necessary, the current power, voltage, and current can be monitored in the Super Charger+ app from the MSI Center suite.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

There are no additional controls on the board, but in addition to the basic EZ Dubug LED diagnostic system, the board is also equipped with an EZ Digi-Debug LED segment indicator, which allows you to more accurately determine possible problems with a particular platform node during booting by the error code. In addition, during normal PC operation, the indicator displays the current CPU temperature value, which can be observed through the transparent case wall.

The Realtek ALC4080 codec is used for the sound subsystem. As usual, additional isolation is provided for the audio path, and the circuit has a ball of specialized capacitors.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The sound is bright, with rich, deep bass and emphasized high frequencies – in some compositions there are even too many of them, and sometimes the sound is harsh. However, this is a matter of personal preference. For additional customization, you can use the options available in the standard Realtek panel.

MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi has good networking capabilities. A 5 Gb/s Ethernet controller (Realtek 8126-CG) is used for a wired connection. Wireless communication is handled by Qualcomm FastConnect 7800. The latter complies with the Wi-Fi 7 standard, operates in the 2.4/5/6 GHz bands, supports 4K QAM modulation and 320 MHz band. Therefore, it is a full-speed module with a maximum data transfer rate of up to 5.8 GB/s. Bluetooth 5.4 support is declared.

An external antenna with screwless connectors and a magnetized stand for secure fixation on the case lid is provided for signal amplification.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The interface panel is initially equipped with a stationary plug. As for the composition, MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi offers a rather interesting set. We should start with a pair of USB4 (Type-C), which, in addition to channels with data transfer speeds up to 40 GB/s, also allow you to get images (4K@60Hz). To implement USB4, the ASMedia ASM4242 controller is used, which is located in the area behind the interface panel and has a separate cooler.

The card also offers four USB 2.0 ports (480 MB/s), three USB 3.2 Gen1 ports (5 GB/s), and a pair of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (10 GB/s). In addition, there is one more Type-C port (10 GB/s). Next to it is an Ethernet socket and connectors for the Wi-Fi module’s antenna. You can use a full-size HDMI 2.1 to connect a screen. Two 3.5mm jacks and an optical S/PDIF are provided for audio devices.

The panel also has Flash BIOS buttons for offline firmware updates from a USB drive, and Clear CMOS, which allows you to clear CMOS memory settings.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

On the reverse side of the PCB you can see quite thorough isolation of the audio path. There is a small number of elements on the surface. It is worth noting that all the radiators of the cooling system are provided with screw fastening.

BIOS and software

Just like the LGA1851 models, the new MSI boards based on AMD 800 chipsets have an updated version of the proprietary UEFI shell – Click BIOS X.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The developers have retained the global separation of settings between EZ Mode and Advanced modes, but have abandoned the old concept of the location of sections. The new shell has a rather laconic design and a predictable structure. The change in design, of course, did not affect the proposed options for adjusting system parameters. MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi has a lot of options for adjusting the operation of various subsystems and experimenting with overclocking.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

To configure and monitor various parameters in the operating system, the manufacturer traditionally offers a set of applications assembled under the umbrella of the MSI Center software package. In addition to the basic options, you can fine-tune the cooling system algorithms, synchronize the backlight, prioritize network traffic, and the already mentioned Super Charger+ option for monitoring fast charging parameters. You can also update drivers here.

Test bench configuration

Motherboard: MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WIFI

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 9700X (8/16; 3.8/5.5 GHz)

Cooling: MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360

Memory: Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6800 32 GB (KF568C34BBEAK2-32)

Video card: MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G

Storage: Kingston KC3000 1 TB

In action

The Ryzen 7 9700X processor (8/16; 3.8/5.5 GHz) was used to evaluate the board’s capabilities. The chips of the new line are gradually decreasing in price, which makes them more attractive for those interested in these models.

Despite the fact that we have already reviewed the 8-core Granite Ridge family in detail, its testing on the MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi board brings interesting results.

At the initial stage of new processors, there is an initial “debugging” with optimizations of firmware, operating systems, and drivers, which can sometimes affect performance. This is exactly what we observed during our regular experiments with Ryzen 7 9700X.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Thus, the overall results of the new 8-core chip have increased quite significantly (+5-8%), and we are talking about the normal operation of the processor with a TDP of 65 W. What is the reason for this? We remember the Windows 11 update, which was supposed to improve load balancing. In addition, AMD has offered AGESA microcode optimizations during this time, which also affected the speed of inter-core communication.

As a result, we have a difference. If in early September we got 19,465 points in multi-threaded mode for Ryzen 7 9700X (65W) in Cinebench R23, now we have 21,131 points on the MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi board. The difference is too big even for additional optimizations. Let’s take a look at the system performance, paying attention to the operating frequencies.

And here everything falls into place. Under load, all cores operated at ~4550 MHz (supply voltage – 1.02 V), while during the first acquaintance with Ryzen 7 9700X in similar conditions, the chip accelerated to 4350 MHz. Interestingly, the actual power consumption level of the processor did not change in this case. The processor required about 87 watts in maximum load mode.

However, we are well aware that AMD has decided to make it as easy as possible to switch to the 105W TDP mode for the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X chips, which have a base TDP of 65W. At the same time, the developers assure that the processors were designed to be used with this basic indicator, so it is not surprising that the user’s own transfer of their CPU to the “TDP 105 W” mode does not invalidate the manufacturer’s warranty. So these chips actually have two standard TDP modes – 65W and 105W.

Of course, MSI has also joined the ranks of manufacturers who have made it as easy as possible to change the TDP mode for the younger models of the Granite Ridge line. To do this, just go to the BIOS and in the Overclocking section find the option with the unambiguous name “TDP to 105 W”. Using the corresponding option, check the processor performance again.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The result is predictable, and that’s why we’re even more pleased. Performance in multi-threaded tasks increased by an average of ~10-12%. For your convenience, we present the results in diagrams.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In the aforementioned Cinebench R23, the number of points increased from 21,131 to 23,625 (+12%).

What about power consumption and CPU operating frequencies? Under load on all compute units, the cores accelerated to 5200 MHz with a supply voltage of about 1.22 V. The actual steady-state power consumption of the Ryzen 7 9700X under these conditions was 140-142 W.

Therefore, when using the “TDP 105 W” mode, you should take into account the cooling needs of the processor. In our case, during maximum load, the MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 liquid system kept the chip temperature at 85-87C. This is a noticeable difference compared to the 60C that the Ryzen 7 9700X with a TDP of 65W heated up to. Of course, you can further configure PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) here, limiting the maximum temperature values, but this will affect performance accordingly.

It is the “TDP 105 W” mode that we will also use to evaluate the temperature conditions of MSI MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WiFi components. According to the obtained monitoring indicators, the VRM power assemblies heated up to 57C under CPU load. The chipset temperature rose to 53C. The indicators are quite acceptable and obviously provide a certain power reserve for working with even more power-consuming 12/16-core processors under Socket AM5.

Overclocking

As for overclocking, we limited ourselves to the simplest quick fix – increasing the CPU multiplier of the system bus, allowing the board to automatically adjust to work in an abnormal mode.

As a result, we managed to get stable operation of Ryzen 7 9700X at 5400 MHz under maximum load. So we have an additional +200 MHz to the 105W TDP mode. It should be noted that after the frequency “adjustment”, the supply voltage of the computing cores increased to 1.245 V.

Under these conditions, the Ryzen 7 9700X’s power consumption increased to ~155W, while the temperature rose by 10C. The power assemblies of the stabilization subsystem added only one degree (58C), so this was not an extreme test for the motherboard.

During the frequency experiments with the processor, we also tried to improve the speed performance of the RAM modules. In normal mode, the DDR5-6800 test kit (34-45-45-90) offers transfers of 57-59 GB/s for reading/copying and 83 GB/s for writing. The latency is 73.6 ns.

Using the Memory Try It! function with the available RAM presets, we used the DDR5-8000 mode (40-52-52-126). In this case, the transfers did not actually change, but the overall latency improved to 67.4 ns.

Performance in games

Having a tuned version of the GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB on the test bench encourages at least superficial gaming tests, even in cases of motherboard reviews where such studies are more likely to satisfy academic interest.

The presence of an ultra-modern graphics card in the system allows you to get the most comfortable conditions for gaming. The high graphic power allows you to usually not even notice the transition between 1920×1080 and 2560×1440 resolution modes, although the actual number of pixels for processing in this case increases by 78%.

Power consumption in games

The flagship graphics card is the main power consumer in a gaming system. If you have a GeForce RTX 4090 with a TDP of 450+ watts, you should be prepared for the corresponding overall power consumption.

Depending on the game in Full HD mode, the system required 390-580 watts of power, while in 1440p the load on the video card increased, and the total consumption rose to 450-615 watts. It should be noted that the contribution of the CPU is relatively insignificant. The chip consumed 50-80 watts in games, so these figures do not significantly affect the overall “energy background”.