Google Pixel 8a smartphone review

Google continues to release its reference Pixel smartphones on pure Android. The Pixel has quite a few fans, despite the increase in complaints about the quality of workmanship in recent generations. The current lineup includes the flagships Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the more affordable Google Pixel 8a. Of course, it has some simplifications compared to the flagships, and today we will tell you how critical these simplifications are and how interesting the smartphone turned out to be.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Dimensions and weight 152,1 x 72,7 x 8,9 mm 188 grams RAM and storage 8 / 128 GB або 8 / 256 GB Processor Google Tensor G3 Graphics processor Mali-G715 MP7 Wireless modules Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e (2,4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Display 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 1080×2400 dpi, 430 ppi Refresh rate: 120 Hz HDR10 Main cameras 64 megapixel wide-angle, 0.8 µm, ƒ/1.89, phase detection autofocus, optical stabilization; 13 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, ƒ/2.2, 120° Front camera 13 Мп, ƒ/2,2 Audio Stereo speakers Battery 4492 mAh Charging Wired 18 W, wireless 7.5 W Connectors USB Type-C Operating system Android 14 Recommended price 21 050 UAH

Package contents