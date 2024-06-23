ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile review: compact wireless keyboard with optical switches

The vast majority of modern mechanical keyboards are full-size, and there are very few low-profile models. But they are interesting in their own way, and it’s surprising that this niche is not yet very full. Today we are going to tell you about just such a keyboard, the ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile. Despite belonging to the Republic of Gamers gaming line, it will be interesting not only for gamers due to its compactness, connectivity, and support for both PC and Mac.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile specifications

Form factor 65%, low profile Switches Optical and mechanical: ASUS ROG RX Red Low-Profile (also available Blue) Programmable buttons All Number of simultaneously pressed buttons No restrictions (NKRO) Survey frequency 1000 Hz Backlighting RGB (16.8 million colors) Built-in memory 5 user profiles Wrist support None Connection Wired (USB 2.0), radio (2,4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 Cable length 2 m Dimensions (LxWxH) 306 x 110 x 26,5 mm Weight 595 g without cable Price in Ukraine 8399 UAH

Package contents

The packaging of the Republic of Gamers line hasn’t changed for years, so as usual, we have a bright black and red box with a bunch of images and information about ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile.

The package includes the keyboard itself, a 1.8-meter USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C adapter with a trailer, an Omni USB transceiver, a set of stickers, documentation, and a shipping cover that can also be used as a tray.

Design and construction

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is extremely compact. First of all, thanks to the low-profile design: the capacitors and switches have a reduced height and full travel. The keyboard height is only 26.5 mm. Secondly, the keyboard has a 65% form factor, so there is no additional number pad and no separate row of function keys.

What’s more, ASUS claims that the keyboard is even smaller than 60% of the models. This was achieved thanks to the most dense layout, with the keys occupying almost the entire keyboard area. Above the button block there is a black strip across the entire width of the case, which displays indicators and has some additional functionality, which we will talk about later.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is available only in a light color scheme: a combination of white, silver, and light gray. It looks extremely stylish. The keyboard base is made of plastic, but the top panel is metal. The metal is quite thick and of high quality, it practically does not bend. The keyboard has a Skeleton design, i.e. the switches are not covered with an additional cover, they are clearly visible between the metal plate and the caps.

The only thing that’s a bit surprising, given the price, is the use of ABS plastic for the keycaps instead of the more durable PBT, which is usually more common in top-end models. But ASUS uses an additional layer of hard coating, which should give the caps durability. It feels similar to PBT.

All upper characters are highlighted evenly. And there is one important point to note here. Our sample has the Cyrillic alphabet, including Ukrainian letters. ASUS was planning to ship ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile with both Latin and Ukrainian characters, but something went wrong and the keyboard is available in stores only with Latin characters.

There are several important elements on the right side of the keyboard. Three-position switch for connection mode: cable, 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth. Switch for PC and Mac operating modes. A Type-C port for charging and connecting with a cable, as well as a magnetic “pocket” for the Omni USB receiver for storage.

On the left side of ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile there are more unusual elements for keyboards: a touchpad and a button that switches its operating modes. The touchpad can be used to adjust the volume, media playback, and backlight brightness. The fourth mode can be customized. For example, to scroll through pages or launch applications.

The current operating mode is indicated at the left end of the upper black bar. This bar has full-width backlighting in the form of diagonal lines and the Republic of Gamers inscription. It displays the corresponding animations when using the touchpad, low battery, charging, Bluetooth connection mode, etc. On its right side, there are Caps Lock and Windows button off indicators.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The bottom of the ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is made of light gray plastic and is covered with diagonal stripes and a large ROG logo, which are familiar to the company’s keyboards. There are rubber inserts on the very bottom and on the double folding legs, thanks to which the keyboard does not slide on the table. The legs allow the keyboard to be placed at two different angles in addition to horizontal placement.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The bundled case has two functions at once. It protects the keyboard during transportation or acts as a stand when in use. It also has four massive rubber inserts for good grip on the table surface.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The included Type-C cable is light gray in color and 1.8 meters long. Unlike current ASUS gaming mice, it is not the so-called ROG Paracord cable, but a more familiar version with a fabric braid. It’s lightweight and quite flexible, though this will only matter if you use the keyboard while charging.

Ergonomics and switches

Most desktop PC users are used to full-size keyboards. Therefore, the transition to compact form factors may not be the easiest. ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile has a 65% form factor. That is, there is not only no additional number pad, but also a number of function keys, which are available in this case through Fn with a number of numbers.

The Ins, Del, PgUp, PgDn buttons are located vertically on the right and are not separated from the main unit. Home and End are accessible via Fn with PgUp and PgDn, respectively. The arrow block is not separated from the other keys, but the keys themselves are of standard size. They are also responsible for adjusting the backlight mode and brightness in combination with Fn.

Enter and Backspace are single-level long. The right Shift is slightly shorter because of the navigation pad. There are many additional functions such as media control, switching between profiles, Bluetooth devices, and checking the battery. They are also available via Fn, and the corresponding marks are located on the front of the keycaps.

After the getting used to stage, there are no critical problems in using ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile and there is no great desire to switch back to full-size models. From my own experience, after the transition, the absence of the F series does not bother me at all. But the NumPad is missing: special characters are entered from it. All of them are available (on any keyboard) through the Win+” button combination.”

The absence of a NumPad can be more critical for certain more narrowly focused software. For example, when 3D modeling in Blender, an additional digital block is a quick and convenient way to switch views along different axes. Without the NumPad, the only relatively convenient way is to use the Alt + mouse wheel combination and move the mouse in the desired direction.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile uses proprietary ROG RX Low-Profile optical-mechanical switches. In general, these are mechanical switches in terms of design and feel. But instead of physically closing the contacts, an optical sensor is used for activation, which reduces the input delay. We’re reviewing the version with linear ROG RX Red Low-Profile, and there is also a version with tactile Blue.

If we delve deeper into the features of the switches, we’ll see that, in addition to their significantly reduced height, they have a few more nuances. Unlike classic Cherry and similar switches, the middle part is not cross-shaped but square and has a cavity for an LED inside, which allows for uniform illumination of all characters. The caps are attached to the corners of the switch, which reduces their wobble. Additionally, there are X-shaped stabilizers to eliminate key wobble.

There are additional stabilizers under the long keys. The ROG RX Red Low-Profile has a 1 mm travel point and a full travel of 2.8 mm. The initial pressing force is 40 g, the activation point is 45 g, and the full press is 55 g. It is claimed that the life of the switches is 100 million clicks.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile switches are lubricated from the factory. They have a smooth, even and resilient stroke without sand. To absorb noise and vibrations, the design has two layers of damping silicone foam. In general, the keyboard turned out to be very comfortable and pleasant to use. At the same time, it takes up a minimum of space on the desktop and will not burden you if you use it on your knees.

Another thing you’ll have to get used to (besides the form factor) is the very fast response with minimal touch. For games, this is very good, but when typing, there may be typos at first.

Functionality and features

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile has three types of connectivity: via cable, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz with the included Omni USB transmitter. All the latest ASUS wireless gaming peripherals are equipped with it. It has a useful feature: you can connect both a keyboard and a compatible mouse to one Omni at the same time, which will free up one USB port.

ROG’s proprietary Speednova technology is used for 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity. It is claimed to provide low input latency and stable connections. During testing, no disconnections were observed. However, in case of possible problems, you can use the included Type-C to Type-A cable and adapter and place the USB radio closer to the keyboard.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile supports N-key roll over (NKRO), so it can handle any number of simultaneously pressed buttons. One of the nice features of the keyboard is the built-in memory for five profiles and a bunch of keyboard shortcuts for the most necessary functions, which minimizes the need to use proprietary software.

This is especially useful when connecting to an unfamiliar PC. Keyboard shortcuts are indicated on the front of the keycaps, and the full list is provided in the manual.

Like the vast majority of modern gaming keyboards, ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile has RGB backlighting with a large number of operating modes and support for AURA effects and synchronization with other ROG devices.

ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is powered by a built-in battery, the capacity of which is not specified. But they promise a long operating time: 430 hours at 2.4 GHz without backlight. Via Bluetooth, this figure is even higher, 575 hours. With RGB backlight at 50% brightness at 2.4 GHz, this figure is 108 hours. In real conditions, when used for about 8 hours a day with the maximum backlight brightness, the battery did not run out in a week, so the keyboard’s battery life is excellent.

All ROG gaming devices use a common Armory Crate application. ASUS ROG Falchion RX Low Profile settings are located in a separate section. The first tab is responsible for assigning actions or macros to the keys. In the second, the touchpad is customized: some unnecessary modes can be disabled, and the last one can be customized as desired.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The third tab is responsible for backlight settings. Here you should also pay attention to the last tab, Light Sync Control. In the latest versions of Windows 11, the OS itself can control the backlight. And, depending on the mode you choose, the backlight may not respond to the settings of the keyboard itself. In the fourth tab, you can configure power saving settings, and in the fifth tab, you can check for new firmware.