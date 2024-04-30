May 2024 is not very rich in high-profile game releases, and we will have to wait until the fall for the most interesting ones. However, as always, you can still find something interesting and niche. If you like space strategies, this is the main month of the year for you, as the long-awaited sequel to the legendary HomeWorld series is coming out in May. Also this month, PC players will be able to plunge into the Japanese Middle Ages in Ghost of Tsushima or fight Vikings and inner demons with the warrior Senua.

Release date May 2, 2024

Genre simulator, adventure

Platforms Nintendo Switch

The endless shining ocean… The name of this project sounds as beautiful as its graphics. This game is the third in a series of ocean diving adventure simulators. Players will have to explore and document the secrets of the Hidden Sea, an unknown and very beautiful region. The developers promise that under the layer of beautifully rendered water, you will be able to meet both real marine life and mythical creatures, as well as species that have long been extinct, such as the mosasaurus. Of course, there are also ships that rest underwater forever, flooded settlements and temples. Interestingly, the game world will change with each dive.

The game also has an online mode. Unfortunately, only Nintendo Switch owners will be able to appreciate this beauty.

Release date May 7, 2024

Genre adventure, visual novel, race

Platforms Windows

In Heading Out, a noir game that combines several genres, the developer promises a narrative adventure in the spirit of American road movies with races, shootouts, and classic rock on the soundtrack.

The player finds himself somewhere in the United States. The protagonist, like a samurai, has no specific goal, but there is a path. The choice of travel direction is up to the player. You can be guided by the condition of the car, the fuel supply, and information about whether you are wanted. Depending on the path you choose, you will meet different characters with their own unique stories.

The adventure produced by a small Polish studio Serious Sim looks very stylish, and we will be able to find out whether there is something really deep behind the beautiful black and white picture on May 7.

Release date May 9, 2024

Genre tactical RPG, turn-based strategy

Platforms Windows

King Arthur: Legion IX is a spinoff of King Arthur: Knight’s Tale and it is a mixed genre game. Firstly, there is a classic RPG with a serious plot and a character leveling up. Secondly, there are turn-based tactical battles with 5 or 6 characters. Third, a strategic mode where we are tasked with building the Eternal Rome.

The game is set in a gloomy fantasy world. The main character is the Roman tribune Gaius Julius Menton, but he is… Let’s just say he is not quite alive, or rather, he has risen from the dead. He doesn’t really like the world where he “woke up”, so he wants to take over Avalon and build the Eternal Rome. The zombie tribune begins his journey by trying to gather the lost Ninth Legion. Players will be able to find out what happens on May 9.

Release date May 9, 2024

Genre cat simulator, adventure

Platforms Windows, Xbox One / Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Everybody loves cats (well, most of them), so the presence of a furry protagonist in a game attracts many people by default. Little Kitty, Big City, despite its name, is not very similar to the most famous “cat” game Stray. The game doesn’t have any super goals like getting to the sacred city or learning the secrets of civilization. Here you are just a cat, you have paws, and with these paws you can, for example, throw pots from window sills, chase balls and get under the feet of passersby who are always in a hurry. Here you can just have fun in the open world, as well as complete tasks and, how much you miss it in reality, just sleep under the rays of the warm sun.

Release date May 13, 2024

Genre real-time strategy

Platforms Windows

Finally, the long-awaited sequel to the famous space RTS series, which loyal fans have been waiting for… how long? Yes, the original Homeworld showed everyone what RTS in three-dimensional space could be like back in 1999, and its successor Homeworld 2 appeared more than 20 years ago, namely in 2003. And even 8 years have passed since the release of the prequel game Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.

Some time has passed in the game world as well. After the victory over the nomadic Weygrams (the plot of Homeworld 2), the era of S’jets, prosperity, and peace has come to the Galaxy. And all thanks to the hyperspace gate system. However, the happiness didn’t last long: somewhere in the southern part of the Galaxy, the Anomaly begins to expand and causes the gate to malfunction. In fact, this is the beginning of serious problems, and the player’s task is to prevent the crisis and deal with the Anomaly.

In addition to a single-player strategic campaign, the game offers War Games, a cooperative PvE mode (up to 3 players) with roguelike elements. Mods will also be available. Most of the old-school fans who have already played the demo version were satisfied, but it’s unclear whether Homeworld 3 will be accepted by the new generation of gamers – time will tell.

Release date May 14, 2024

Genre platformer

Platforms Windows

At the beginning of the year, players have already gone in search of the prince together with Sargon in the game Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Now we are waiting for a completely different story that is not related to the previous parts. The protagonist is a prince who is not only a skilled warrior but also an outstanding acrobat, which is typical for the series. He has to resist the invasion of the Huns.

We are looking at a two-dimensional variation of Prince of Persia by Dead Cells, the design of which is reminiscent of the early games in the series, but the new product is not so similar to its ancestors in terms of atmosphere. The game has increased the amount of action, but there is also enough exploration of locations, platforming, traps, and secret corners.

Locations in The Rogue Prince of Persia are created using procedural generation, so each passage will be unique. The game will be available on Steam very soon, but for now it is only in the Early Access.

Release date May 16, 2024

Genre action/adventure, RPG

Platforms Windows (previously a PlayStation exclusive)

The outstanding samurai adventure that became one of the most exciting PlayStation 4 exclusives is finally coming to PC! Ghost of Tsushima takes place in medieval Japan, on the island of Tsushima. Mongolian troops arrive on the island as invaders, and we, the players, play the role of the samurai Jin Sakai, who must protect Tsushima and its inhabitants from the enemy invasion.

Ghost of Tsushima features a difficult moral choice in violation of the samurai code, real-life characters whose fate you care about, many battles, and the upgrading of the hero’s combat abilities. It also features stealth, incredible views of ancient Japan, and flute playing that changes the weather to increase the effectiveness of combat tactics.

The game has received numerous positive reviews from players and critics on PlayStation (83 points from critics, 93 from regular players). It was particularly warmly received in the protagonist’s homeland, although the Japanese are usually very suspicious of attempts by Western civilization (the game’s developers are Americans) to portray the original culture of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Release date May 20, 2024

Genre MMORPG

Platforms Windows

The immortal MMORPG series, which has been wasting the best years of life for generations of fans of good fighting, adventure, and fantasy, will soon get a big addition. In fact, loyal WoW fans will be able to check out the Pre-patch on April 30, 2024.

According to the announcement, the big expansion unlocks the destruction of Azeroth, changes the landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms, offers new races (Worgen and Goblin), as well as new race combinations. In addition, players will be able to join a new profession – archaeology. The expansion will be available to all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription.

Release date May 21, 2024

Genre action, adventure

Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X|S

Do you remember the unusual high-budget indie project Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, where the warrior protagonist, trying to save the immortal soul of her lover, enters the world of the dead Helheim, while struggling with her own psychosis? All this takes place in the setting of the medieval North with its myths and legends.

In the sequel, Senua travels to tenth-century Iceland to confront the Vikings who brought war to her native village. The developers are proud of the fact that the game’s locations accurately recreate the terrain of real Iceland, thanks to drone footage and satellite images. The psychosis of the protagonist also promises to be brighter thanks to high-quality sound recording, and the battles will be more complex and large-scale than in the first part. The official Ukrainian localization of the game is also good news.

Release date May 23, 2024

Genre action/RPG, Soulslike

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

A few years ago, the world saw Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (2020), an isometric Soulslike that received medium-high critical acclaim. However, ordinary players had very different opinions about Morbid. Nevertheless, many people liked the game, so a sequel will soon appear, but this time the isometry was changed to 3D from the third person.

The developer describes his creation in a somewhat expressive way: “a bloody and disgusting adventure with eerie aesthetics, terrifying monsters, and lots of blood, in which you try to defeat the Lords of Wrath in a dark horrorpunk world.”

In this “bloody and disgusting” world, the player will visit five very different regions, where they are promised not only a gloomy story, but also various side quests, secrets, an updated weapon system and leveling up.

Other interesting games coming in April 2024

Moto GP 24 – May 2, 2024

V Rising – May 8, 2024

Crow Country – May 9, 2024

Harvest Hunt – May 22, 2024

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – May 23, 2024

Nine Sols – May 29, 2024

F1 2024 – May 31, 2024