New Acer products for business and beyond

In this issue, we continue to share information from Acer EMEA’s business presentation. And while the previous part was mostly devoted to the general concepts of the company’s activities, here we will focus on new products. As of today, Acer’s business portfolio includes four main product categories:

Mobile devices: laptops and chromebooks;

Stationary devices: desktops, All-in-Ones, chrome boxes and workstations;

Peripherals: monitors and projectors;

Accessories.

Acer has six main business areas in which it creates new products. These include: 1. Environment, 2. Healthcare, 3. Digital Information, 4. Education, 5. SpatialLabs, 6. Artificial intelligence. Let’s see what’s new here.

1. Ecology

Acer products are manufactured with the environment in mind. Starting with the production stage (and 75% of carbon emissions on average occur at this stage), and ending with the recycling of utilized products. That is why we introduce green technologies in our production (the amount of emissions is reduced by 30%), device cases are made of recycled plastic, and the packaging is fully recyclable.

The most “green” product line in the range is the Vero series.

2. Healthcare

The healthcare sector is changing dramatically around the world. It has been strongly influenced by the recent global epidemics and the general aging of the population. For example, while in 2012 in Europe there were 4 healthy people for every 1 sick or retired person, in 2050 this ratio will be 2:1.

As a result, doctors need tools that allow them to work quickly and securely, and share information securely, no matter where they are. To help make it easier for healthcare professionals, Acer offers its Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 714 convertible models as an alternative for stationary workplaces. These are relatively inexpensive devices that can help manage the flow of documentation, provide mobility and access to enterprise-level capabilities such as cloud infrastructure, biometric identification, security and secure video conferencing.

Chromebook Spin 512

Chromebook Spin 714

Specifications:

3. Digital information

The digital information market is gradually growing. In particular, it is expected to grow to $30.5 billion in the next few years in the digital dashboard segment, driven by the expansion of the transportation, restaurant, and hospitality industries. To meet this demand, Acer offers compact computers. One of these new products is the Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1, designed to control digital signage systems.

This miniature fanless system can connect up to three displays simultaneously via 2 HDMI 1.4b ports and 1 USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with five USB 3.1 ports, a 3.5mm audio input combo, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Inside, there is an Intel Celeron N processor, up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory, and an eMMC drive with a capacity of up to 128 GB. The power supply is external. The package includes a VESA mount, keyboard and mouse. As the name implies, the device runs ChromeOS.

Acer’s range of widescreen displays for use with the Chromebox Mini CXM1 includes models for a variety of applications: DV series for round-the-clock information and advertising; DV5K series for large 4K screens to attract attention; touchscreens and interactive whiteboards for educational materials, presentations, and collaborative projects; DT series for expandable video walls to create an immersive experience; and DW series devices that can be used in daisy-chained installations thanks to their sleek design and slim bezels.

4. Education

As the digital transformation of education continues, Acer has consistently introduced innovations that empower both teachers and students. The partner education program began more than 10 years ago. Over the years, the company has been collecting feedback from educational institutions and gradually implementing solutions for them in its products.

In 2024, the request was made to support AI in education. With this technology, Acer aims to make the learning experience more productive, personalized, and secure than ever before.

These qualities are embodied in the new Chromebook Plus Spin 714 with built-in generative AI software from Google and Adobe, available for educational institutions and commercial customers. It also features the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Chrome Education Upgrade programs. These programs allow IT departments to more easily register devices, integrate infrastructure, configure advanced security settings, and protect data and programs with built-in antivirus. Schools can more freely manage their ChromeOS environment, depending on the individual needs of each student and teacher.

The laptop has an aluminum body, a hinge that allows the display to be rotated 360 degrees, and a fast-charging battery that lasts for 10 hours of operation. The 14″ touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels demonstrates 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. It is also protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. Multimedia consists of a QHD (1440p) webcam, dual microphones, and upward-facing DTS Audio speakers. For wireless communication, there is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The set of ports includes HDMI 2.0, two USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 technology and one USB Type-A port. A stylus is hidden inside the case.

5. SpatialLabs

The SpatialLabs lineup currently includes monitors and laptops equipped with a screen capable of displaying realistic 3D content without stereoscopic glasses.

The technology is based on a specific layer of the screen that deflects the rays from the image at a certain angle, depending on where the user is looking at it and from where they are looking. Two built-in cameras track the direction of the gaze.

These devices are designed primarily to work with standard applications in the 3D graphics industry. And they are intended for designers, developers, architects, doctors, and students of relevant specialties. It is quite fair to say that games on these screens also look very good and create a complete immersive experience.

And to enable users to not only explore 3D content, but also create it, Acer has launched the new SpatialLabs Eyes stereoscopic camera. It’s designed for photographers to capture amazing three-dimensional footage and view it on compatible 3D devices. The camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels for each of the two lenses, a built-in selfie mirror and a weatherproof body, and offers automatic and touch focus, electronic image stabilization (EIS) and manual mode for more experienced photographers. The camera allows for live streaming, storytelling, and sharing of 3D content across multiple platforms, as well as high-resolution 3D video calls in Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

6. Artificial intelligence

Adapting artificial intelligence at the hardware level is a promising market, and Acer has joined the bandwagon with the release of the new TravelMate P4 and P6 series of AI laptops. They feature processors with an integrated NPU (neural processing unit), Copilot AI, TPM 2.0, camera shutters and fingerprint scanners for security, and Acer’s suite of business management solutions. They are built to MIL-810H standard, equipped with long-lasting fast-charging batteries, and have a number of environmental certifications.

The current TravelMate series with AI includes four new models:

Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73) laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel vPro software and hardware package and integrated Intel Graphics series graphics card. The laptop comes with 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a PCIe SSD drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB (in the maximum configuration. The device features a long battery life and a 14″ OLED screen with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and 100% DCI-P3 color space (there is also a touchscreen option). Wireless communication is represented by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth version 5.3 standards. The connectors support Thunderbolt 4 protocol.

The versatile Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54) 2-in-1 laptop can be easily transformed into a tablet. The device weighs 1.49 kg with a thickness of 21.9 mm. The Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor with integrated graphics complies with the Intel vPro Enterprise specification. The long-lasting battery has a fast charging mode. The 14″ (1920×1200) touchscreen has a thin bezel. The wireless communication module complies with the Wi-Fi 6E standard. Alternatively, 4G LTE is supported.

The Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53) is a productive laptop with Intel Core Ultra processors that meets the Intel vPro Essentials specification. It has up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, a PCIe SSD drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB, a powerful battery, and Intel Unison software. The 16″ display with a narrow bezel has a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels.

The classic Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-42-TCO) is powered by AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 series processors with up to Zen 4 cores. The laptop can be equipped with up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, a fast solid-state drive of up to 1 TB, and an extremely capacious battery. The device also supports AMD’s Enterprise Mobility Management suite.

The new TravelMate laptops come with Acer TravelMateSense and Acer Experience Zone programs designed to customize, optimize, and control your PC with AI. There is also the Acer LiveArt graphic editor. For communication, Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice technology packages are installed. Entrepreneurs will enjoy the features of the TravelMateSense program, Acer Office Manager and Acer ProShield Plus, which allow you to securely organize the work of a small office.

For those who don’t need all the functionality of Windows, but still need to interact with Cloud Workplace, Acer offers new business laptops running ChromeOS. These include the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 (CPE595-2/T) and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 CP514-4HN, which come with unlocked ChromeOS Enterprise business capabilities.

Both models feature Google AI-powered video communication tools, online and offline file access with File Sync, best-in-class protection against emerging threats with multi-level encryption, device, data and identity theft protection, and automatic updates. They feature 15.6″ (FullHD) and 14″ (WUXGA) IPS displays, respectively, and are powered by Intel Core 150U processors with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Chromebook Plus Spin 514 has a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, tablet mode, and USI stylus support. Durable aluminum cases are manufactured in accordance with MIL-STD 810H. The keyboards are backlit. The fast-charging battery lasts for 10 hours of operation. Wireless communication is provided via Wi-Fi 6E technology, and external ports include HDMI and two USB Type-C.